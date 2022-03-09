New Zealand Rugby apologises for International Women's Day tweet: 'We didn't get it right'

The New Zealand Rugby Union has apologised via a spokesperson for their Tweet on International Women's Day, which remains on their profile

New Zealand Rugby has apologised for a tweet posted on International Women's Day, admitting: "We didn't get it right."

A post on the NZ Rugby Twitter feed on Tuesday read: "Forever grateful to all the women in our lives that allow us to play the game we love. Partners, mothers, daughters, doctors, physios, referees, administrators and fans. Appreciate you every day #IWD2022 #internationalwomensday"

Forever grateful to all the women in our lives that allow us to play the game we love. Partners, mothers, daughters, doctors, physios, referees, administrators and fans. Appreciate you every day ❤️#IWD2022 #internationalwomensday pic.twitter.com/EnC8fXWQtF — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) March 7, 2022

The post received significant backlash and criticism, firstly because it made no reference to the highly successful Black Ferns international women's side, five-time World Cup winners and reigning world champions.

Why is #InternationalWomensDay needed? ⬇️ this right here!

Black ferns are current world champions yet this post chose to ignore their exsistence and instead thank the women who ‘allow’ men to play. Also they used a player who has plead guilty to domestic abuse #dobetter https://t.co/TUzptCDH84 — Kat Merchant (@KatMerchant14) March 8, 2022

Awks. Didn't fancy supporting ya women's team 🙈 https://t.co/cUylnVl2LD — Sarah Taylor (@Sarah_Taylor30) March 8, 2022

How not to celebrate IWD from a male sport ally 🌟



✅ Patronising

✅ Female stereotyping to the max “allow us to play”

✅ Using players with proven domestic violence track record



It’s not enough to acknowledge women, but understand the barriers & oppression, not aggravate it https://t.co/cdR1j0DJcm — Florence Williams (@FlorenceW94) March 8, 2022

The tweet also included a picture of current All Blacks wing Sevu Reece, who had a transfer to Irish province Connacht cancelled in 2018 after he pleaded guilty to a domestic violence charge and was discharged without conviction.

Current All Blacks scrum-half Aaron Smith was also one of four players pictured, despite being involved in a high-profile sex scandal case in October 2016, when he was seen entering the disabled toilet at Christchurch airport with a woman, despite being in a relationship with Teagan Voykovich - his now wife - at the time.

Smith was suspended from playing duties at the time, while then New Zealand Prime Minister John Key said: "Smith clearly let himself and those that are close to him down."

UPDATE: Halfback Aaron Smith has been suspended for one Test after breaching team standards regarding behaviour, Steve Hansen says. #mtc — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) October 5, 2016

Hansen says Smith was seen by entering a toilet cubicle with a female friend at Chch Airport the day after the Chch Test. — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) October 5, 2016

Hansen says Smith accepted his behaviour was not of All Blacks standard. Team leaders decided on punishment. — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) October 5, 2016

New Zealand Rugby released a statement on Wednesday regarding their tweet.

"NZR and our Teams in Black celebrated International Women's Day across all of our digital channels and our intent was to portray the many roles women have in our game,'' a NZR spokesperson said.

"We didn't get it right and we apologise - our entire rugby whanau are so proud of our Black Ferns and all our wahine, in everything that they do on and off the pitch."