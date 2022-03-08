Duhan van der Merwe suspended for rest of Six Nations; Scotland wing to miss fixtures vs Italy, Ireland

Duhan van der Merwe will miss the rest of Scotland's 2022 Six Nations through suspension

Scotland will complete their Guinness Six Nations campaign without Duhan van der Merwe after a domestic red card resulted in a ban for the wing.

The 26-year-old has been suspended for three weeks after he was sent off during Worcester's defeat at London Irish in the Gallagher Premiership on Saturday when he was punished for a leading forearm in the carry.

Van der Merwe was sent off after his attempt to fend off Scotland teammate and fellow wing Kyle Rowe saw his forearm connect with the latter's face.

The British & Irish Lions wing will miss Scotland's Six Nations games away to Italy on Saturday and Ireland on March 19.

"The player had sufficient time and opportunity to have executed a lawful hand-off but failed to do so," independent disciplinary panel chairman Jeremy Summers said in a media release from the Rugby Football Union on Tuesday.

"The contact he then made to an opponent's head was direct, at speed and involved a leading forearm, all of which are factors pointing to high danger and a red card in the World Rugby Head Contact Process."

Van der Merwe could shave a week off his ban and play in Worcester's Premiership game at Gloucester on March 25 if he completes a World Rugby Coaching Intervention programme