England change five for France Six Nations trip; Sam Underhill, George Furbank start

Sam Underhill comes in as one of five England changes for their clash vs France

Eddie Jones has made five changes to his England side to face France in the final round of the Six Nations on Saturday, with Sam Underhill and George Furbank among the players to come in.

Underhill starts at openside flanker in the absence of the injured Tom Curry (hamstring), with Alex Dombrandt remaining on the bench as back-row cover.

Northampton's George Furbank comes in at full-back, with Freddie Steward shifted to the right wing and Max Malins dropped from the squad entirely.

George Furbank comes in to start at full-back, with Freddie Steward shifted to the wing

Further changes see experienced scrum-half Ben Youngs replace Harry Randall, Will Stuart start ahead of Kyle Sinckler at tighthead and Nick Isiekwe come in for the suspended Charlie Ewels, following the latter's red card vs Ireland.

Jack Nowell remains on the left wing to complete the back-three alongside Furbank and Steward, while the centre pairing is unchanged in Joe Marchant and Henry Slade.

Marcus Smith starts alongside Youngs at half-back, while loosehead Ellis Genge and hooker Jamie George form the front row with Stuart.

Ben Youngs replaces Harry Randall to start at scrum-half

Maro Itoje starts alongside Isiekwe at lock, while Courtney Lawes captains the side from blindside flanker and Sam Simmonds completes the starting XV at No 8.

Among the replacements, Leicester Tigers hooker Nic Dolly comes in for Jamie Blamire, while Tigers forward Ollie Chessum - who made his Test debut vs Italy in Round 2 - is named as second row cover.

Loosehead Joe Marler, fly-half George Ford and utility back Elliot Daly complete the bench alongside Sinckler, Dombrandt and Randall.

England: 15 George Furbank, 14 Freddie Steward, 13 Joe Marchant, 12 Henry Slade, 11 Jack Nowell, 10 Marcus Smith, 9 Ben Youngs; 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Jamie George, 3 Will Stuart, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Nick Isiekwe, 6 Courtney Lawes, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Sam Simmonds.

Replacements: 16 Nic Dolly, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Kyle Sinckler, 19 Ollie Chessum, 20 Alex Dombrandt, 21 Harry Randall, 22 George Ford, 23 Elliot Daly.

Damian Penaud returns to the France starting XV after recovering from Covid, as Les Bleus bid for a first Six Nations Grand Slam since 2010.

Penaud missed France's victory over Wales in Round Four due to testing positive for Covid, as did lock Romain Taofifenua.

Both are restored to Fabien Galthie's squad for this crucial encounter with England at the Stade de France.

Penaud forms part of France's quick back-three, alongside Melvyn Jaminet and Gabin Villiere. He takes the place of Yoram Moefana who suffered a knee injury against Wales in last time out.

Taofifenua is named on the bench as part of a six-two split of forwards and backs.

France: 15 Melvyn Jaminet, 14 Damian Penaud, 13 Gael Fickou, 12 Jonathan Danty, 11 Gabin Villiere, 10 Romain Ntamack, 9 Antoine Dupont (captain); 1 Cyril Baille, 2 Julien Marchand, 3 Uini Atonio, 4 Cameron Woki, 5 Paul Willemse, 6 Francois Cros, 7 Anthony Jelonch, 8 Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: 16 Peato Mauvaka, 17 Jean Baptiste Gros, 18 Mohamed Haouas, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Thibaud Flament, 21 Dylan Cretin, 22 Maxime Lucu, 23 Thomas Ramos.