Six Nations: Damian Penaud returns after Covid absence as France name side bidding for Grand Slam

Damian Penaud comes straight back into France's starting line-up for their encounter with England

Damian Penaud returns to the France starting XV after recovering from Covid, as Les Bleus bid for a first Six Nations Grand Slam since 2010 against England on Saturday.

Penaud missed France's victory over Wales in Round Four due to testing positive for Covid, as did lock Romain Taofifenua.

Both are restored to Fabien Galthie's squad for this crucial encounter with England at the Stade de France.

Penaud forms part of France's quick back-three, alongside Melvyn Jaminet and Gabin Villiere. Taofifenua is named on the bench as part of a six-two split of forwards and backs.

France: 15 Melvyn Jaminet, 14 Damian Penaud, 13 Gael Fickou, 12 Jonathan Danty, 11 Gabin Villiere, 10 Romain Ntamack, 9 Antoine Dupont; 1 Cyril Baille, 2 Julien Marchand, 3 Uini Atonio, 4 Cameron Woki, 5 Paul Willemse, 6 Francois Cros, 7 Anthony Jelonch, 8 Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: 16 Peato Mauvaka, 17 Jean Baptiste Gros, 18 Mohamed Haouas, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Thibaud Flament, 21 Dylan Cretin, 22 Maxime Lucu, 23 Thomas Ramos.

