Devin Toner to retire from rugby at end of season after glittering career with Leinster and Ireland

Toner won 70 caps for Ireland

Leinster have announced that their Ireland international lock Devin Toner will retire at the end of this season.

The 35-year-old made his Leinster debut in 2006 and won 70 Ireland caps, including being part of three Six Nations title-winning teams, highlighted by a Grand Slam four years ago.

Toner was omitted from Ireland's squad for the Rugby World Cup in 2019, but returned to feature in the 2020 Six Nations.

He also helped Leinster win the European Cup on four occasions, secure a European Challenge Cup success and land seven league titles. He has made a record 276 Leinster appearances.

Toner has been a stalwart for the eastern province

"There is never a right time, I suppose, and you would love to keep playing, but I feel very lucky to have had the career that I have had," Toner told Leinster's website.

"There are highs and lows in every career and I am sure in time I will appreciate it all the more, but I couldn't have done it without the strength and support of my family.

"It has been brilliant and I have loved every minute of it, but I am happy with my decision and I'm excited for what the future holds."

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen added: "Big Dev has made an immense impact on Leinster and Irish rugby.

"I can still remember Devin when I first saw him play as an Irish schoolboy against Wales. What an outstanding career he has gone on to achieve since."