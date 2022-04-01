Poppy Cleall to captain England vs Italy in Six Nations; side make nine changes with Zoe Harrison back at fly-half

Poppy Cleall will captain England from No 8 in their Six Nations clash vs Italy on Sunday

Red Roses head coach Simon Middleton has made nine changes to his England side for their Round 2 Six Nations clash vs Italy in Parma.

Back-row Poppy Cleall is shifted from blindside to No 8 and named as captain, with Sarah Hunter included on the bench, while hooker Lark Davies is named as vice-captain.

Zoe Harrison returns at fly-half and forms a 10-12 axis with Helena Rowland - the latter shifting from 10 to 12.

Zoe Harrison returns to the squad to start at fly-half

Elsewhere, scrum-half Natasha Hunt is set for her first appearance since November 2020, while wingers Lydia Thompson and Sarah McKenna are back after missing last weekend's opening round 57-5 victory over Scotland in Edinburgh.

Alex Matthews and Sadia Kabeya are in line for their first starts of the 2022 tournament at blindside flanker and openside flanker respectively.

Shaunagh Brown starts at tighthead prop with Harlequins team-mate Vickii Cornborough at loosehead prop.

Rosie Galligan (lock), Abbie Ward (lock), Holly Aitchison (outside centre) and Ellie Kildunne (full-back) retain their places in the starting XV.

Hunter is named among a strong set of replacements alongside Emily Scarratt, Sarah Bern and Vicky Fleetwood - the latter of whom is in line for her first international appearance of the 2021/22 season.

"We're really looking forward to Sunday's trip to Italy. Having reflected on the game in Scotland, we know we had plenty to improve on but we did a lot right too," Middleton said.

"We've had an excellent week of preparation, everyone has trained extremely well and we're delighted with the efforts of the whole squad.

"Those who are selected have earned their opportunity this week and we're looking forward to seeing how they fare.

England head coach Simon Middleton spoke to the media as the Red Roses look to win in Parma

"We always said we would rotate, and while a large percentage of the squad will have had game time come Sunday, those yet to feature have every opportunity to throw their hat into the ring for the Wales game next week.

"Sarah (Hunter) and Emily (Scarratt) remain our captain and vice-captain respectively. It's really important that we develop our leadership group and Poppy (Cleall) and Lark (Davies) deservedly have those matchday roles which they will retain for the duration of time they're on the field.

Emily Scarratt is among a strong set of replacements

"Italy are a very unpredictable side. We always get a warm welcome from Andrea (Di Giandomenico), his team and staff. They have threats which we need to be mindful of and prepared for. It's another challenge and one we're all looking forward to."

England: 15 Ellie Kildunne, 14 Lydia Thompson, 13 Holly Aitchison, 12 Helena Rowland, 11 Sarah McKenna, 10 Zoe Harrison, 9 Natasha Hunt; 1 Vickii Cornborough, 2 Lark Davies, 3 Shaunagh Brown, 4 Rosie Galligan, 5 Abbie Ward, 6 Alex Matthews, 7 Sadia Kabeya, 8 Poppy Cleall (c).

Replacements: 16 Connie Powell, 17 Maud Muir, 18 Sarah Bern, 19 Sarah Hunter, 20 Vicky Fleetwood, 21 Lucy Packer, 22 Emily Scarratt, 23 Emma Sing.