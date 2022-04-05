England to play the Wallabies in Perth, Brisbane and Sydney in July tour of Australia on Sky Sports

England beat Australia 32-15 at Twickenham in November last year

England have confirmed they will play a three-Test series in Australia in their first tour of the country in six years.

The Rugby Football Union said in a statement England will play Australia in Perth on July 2, Brisbane on July 9 and Sydney on July 16, with all matches to kick off at 10.55am BST, live on Sky Sports. They will also play a pre-tour fixture against the Barbarians at Twickenham on June 19.

The tour itinerary brings Test rugby back to Sydney for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to the SCG for the first time since 1986.

Eddie Jones' team, who won all three matches against Australia when they last toured Australia in 2016, defeated the Wallabies 32-15 when the sides met at Twickenham in November.

"The Australia tour is a great opportunity for growth for this team and a good challenge at the end of the season," Jones said.

"It will be the first time many of the younger players have toured abroad with England and it will be vital practice and experience ahead of the World Cup, along with the 2023 Guinness Six Nations.

England coach Eddie Jones says that his side are going through a rebuilding period but believes they will challenge for glory in the World Cup.

"Australia will be a good challenge for this team. We're looking forward to getting out there and continuing the development and journey of this England side."

Wallabies coach Rennie said: "We talk a lot about wanting to challenge ourselves against the best teams in the world and three Test matches in a row against England is the perfect opportunity to do that.

"It's always special when Australia and England meet in the sporting arena and we're looking forward to seeing plenty of gold jerseys in the stands during July."

RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney insisted that England's Six Nations campaign was simply 'not good enough' but believes that progress had been made in some areas.

Rugby Australia also announced two matches for their women's team, who have not played a Test since 2019 and are desperate for fixtures to prepare for the World Cup in New Zealand in October and November.

The Wallaroos will play Fiji at Lang Park on May 6 and Japan on the Gold Coast four days later.

"Over the past two years the entire women's programme has been building towards the next Wallaroos test season and these upcoming matches are a crucial part in our preparation for the Rugby World Cup," said coach Jay Tregonning.

"Playing two strong nations like Japan and Fiji is extremely important to gain experience as a group against different styles of rugby."