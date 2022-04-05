Gallagher Premiership: Faf de Klerk and Lood de Jager to leave Sale Sharks at end of season

Faf de Klerk and Lood de Jager will both leave Sale Sharks at the end of the current Gallagher Premiership season.

Scrum-half De Klerk has made 95 appearances for the Sharks since joining from South African side Golden Lions ahead of the 2017-18 Premiership season. De Jager has represented the Gallagher Premiership outfit 25 times.

Both athletes played in South Africa's third World Cup victory in 2019 and also played key roles for Sharks last season, when the club finished third in the Premiership and reached the play-offs for the first time in 15 years.

The Sharks' Premiership play-off hopes were dented by defeat at home to Saracens on Friday night. As a result, the Heineken Champions Cup could be both athletes' last chance of winning key silverware at the club.

Alex Sanderson's men face Bristol Bears in the Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 on Saturday lunchtime. The contest at the AJ Bell Stadium has a 1pm kick-off, with Manu Tuilagi in line to return for the home side.

"Manu is brilliant. We're still figuring out how best to manage him and we're confident we can manage him through," Alex Sanderson, the Sharks' director of rugby said.

"If we get him through these next few weeks then we'll probably have a pretty good blueprint for what a training week should look like for him.

"We'll be quite stringent on game time for him this weekend. We'll have a real plan around that."