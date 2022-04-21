Gloucester awarded five points after Worcester Warriors cancelled March's Premiership match

Gloucester's play-off hopes have been boosted with the club awarded five points following Worcester Warriors' decision to forfeit March's Premiership match

Gloucester's play-off hopes have been boosted after the club were awarded five points and a 20-0 victory following Worcester Warriors' decision to cancel last month's Gallagher Premiership match.

Worcester were unable to field the required six front-row players for the clash at Kingsholm on March 25 but the independent panel has deemed those absences were not related to Covid-19.

Gloucester's five-point haul lifts them up from seventh to fifth in the Premiership and just two points behind fourth-placed Exeter Chiefs.

A Premiership Rugby spokesperson said: "Regulation 4.4 (j)(iii) states: where the unfulfillment of a Premiership league match is due to the unavailability of players due to injury or unavailability (which is not related to Covid-19), the match result shall be 20-0 and five league points shall be awarded to the opposition club who could play the match.

"A reasoned decision will follow as soon as possible, and hopefully within the next week.

"That reasoned decision will incorporate this decision; and, for the avoidance of doubt, time for appealing under regulation 14.2 will start to run from the date of that reasoned decision."

A Worcester statement read: "Warriors respect the process and decision made by the independent panel convened by Sports Resolutions. We shall await publication of the full reasoned decision before making further comment."

Gloucester said: "We are grateful to the independent panel who have been thorough in their investigations into this matter.

"Gloucester Rugby will continue to liaise with Premiership Rugby following the release of the full judgement to determine next steps in regard to compensation.

"We look forward to now turning our attention to key fixtures ahead of us as we approach the end of the season competing in three competitions."