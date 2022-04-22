Gallagher Premiership: Bristol Bears snatch thriller, London Irish back to winning ways

Toby Fricker was the star man for Bristol in their win over Gloucester

We round up the action from Friday's Gallagher Premiership matches which saw Bristol Bears and London Irish triumph...

Bristol Bears 29-28 Gloucester

Gloucester's Premiership play-off hopes suffered a setback after Toby Fricker's 79th-minute try secured victory for Bristol in a thrilling west country derby at Ashton Gate.

Barely 24 hours after Gloucester were awarded a bonus-point win from their cancelled match against Worcester Warriors last month, it looked as though they would climb above Exeter Chiefs into fourth, but winger Fricker's second of the game snatched a dramatic bonus-point triumph.

Gloucester trailed by 17 points after just 11 minutes following Bristol tries for hooker Harry Thacker and scrum-half Andy Uren, while Callum Sheedy kicked two conversions and a penalty, yet hit back through Louis Rees-Zammit, Charlie Chapman and Chris Harris before half-time.

Fricker's first try, converted by Sheedy, put Bristol back in front. However, substitute back Sam Bedlow was then sent off for a high tackle on Gloucester fly-half Adam Hastings and with the home side down to 14 men, Gloucester's replacement hooker Jack Singleton touched down, with Hastings kicking his fourth conversion.

But back came Bristol, and there was still enough time for Fricker to score and end a run of four successive Premiership defeats.

Newcastle Falcons 14-42 London Irish

London Irish's Tom Pearson is tackled by the Newcastle defence

London Irish recorded a first win in five games as they beat Newcastle in the Premiership clash at Kingston Park on Friday evening.

A bonus point was secured inside the opening half thanks to the inspired Paddy Jackson, who was flawless with the boot as he dictated the tempo and play, and tries from Kyle Rowe, Albert Tuisue, Agustin Creevy and Oliver Hassell-Collins.

Sean Robinson and Ben Stevenson kept the Falcons in it up to that point but further scores from Curtis Rona and Matt Cornish put the game to bed.

The game finished 14-a-side as Facundo Gigena and Gary Graham both were sent off by referee Karl Dickson who, after consulting replays, decided they both warranted reds for putting their heads together on 77 minutes.

It was a drab end to a fine evening for Irish who dominated throughout and keep their play-off hopes alive thanks to the five points they bring back to London.