Emily Scarratt to captain England in Women's Six Nations decider versus France

Emily Scarratt celebrates winning her 100th international cap for England in the Six Nations game against Ireland

Emily Scarratt will captain England in their Women's Six Nations decider against France on Saturday, a week on from winning her 100th Test cap in the 69-0 demolition of Ireland.

Scarratt takes over as skipper from Sarah Hunter, who will miss England's final match with a rib injury picked up against Ireland. Poppy Cleall comes into the side to fill the void left by Hunter in the back row.

Saturday's crunch game against the Red Roses' closest rivals is also set to be a special day for Alex Matthews, who is in line to earn her 50th cap, starting at blindside flanker.

Alex Matthews will win her 50th cap in Saturday's Six Nations decider against France

Elsewhere in head coach Simon Middleton's matchday squad, Leanne Infante is selected at scrum half with Zoe Harrison and Holly Aitchison forming the 10-12 axis, while Helena Rowland starts at full-back once more alongside Lydia Thompson and Jess Breach.

Reigning World Rugby player of the year Zoe Aldcroft is at lock, and Vickii Cornborough, Lark Davies and Sarah Bern again form the front row.

Forwards Sarah Beckett and Sadia Kabeya return to the matchday squad and take their place among the finishers.

"We are all disappointed for Sarah Hunter on missing the game due to injury," Middleton said. "If it was up to Sarah she would have played but she was not medically available for selection.

"I'm pleased she's able to join us over in France to support preparations.

"At the same time, it gives us another opportunity to test our leadership depth in the most pressurised of situations and to that end we are in good hands with Emily Scarratt leading the side, and Abbie Ward is named as vice-captain for this game."

2022 Women's Six Nations Championship Position Team Won Lost For Against Pts Diff Bonus Points 1. England 4 0 258 10 248 4 20 2. France 4 0 140 24 116 4 20 3. Wales 2 2 61 129 -68 2 10 4. Ireland 1 3 53 144 -91 1 5 5. Italy 1 3 34 155 -121 0 4 6. Scotland 0 4 45 129 -84 2 2

Middleton added on Matthews' milestone game: "Someone I've had the privilege of working with for a very long time. She is a fantastic player, she has a great skill set and is an amazing athlete with a phenomenal work rate.

"To reach 50 caps and also be as successful on the sevens circuit as she has been should not be underestimated. Alex is also extremely humble too."

Middleton: France decider will not define us

As for the stern test that awaits his side in France - both teams having won all of their first four fixtures - Middleton said: "Playing France in France is always a massive challenge.

"I suspect everyone looked at this fixture at the start of the Six Nations and singled it out as a potential decider, well that's what we've come to.

"France have been in great form during the campaign but so have we. As a staff group, we are massively proud of the way the players have attacked this competition, we challenge them every day to be the best they can be in everything they do both on and off the field and they have risen to the challenge as one.

Sarah Bern powers towards the Ireland line in England's 69-0 win last weekend

"Saturday will not define us as a team but there's no hiding away from the fact that so much is riding on the game. That's fine by us, we want that level of challenge, otherwise how do you realise your potential and prove your worth?

"Matches against France are always tight affairs. We know this one will be no different. I believe it will come down to which squad can maintain their intensity and focus, something we have done well in this competition. We are looking forward to the challenge."

England team to play France: 15 Helena Rowland, 14 Lydia Thompson, 13 Emily Scarratt (c), 12 Holly Aitchison, 11 Jess Breach, 10 Zoe Harrison, 9 Leanne Infante; 1 Vickii Cornborough, 2 Lark Davies, 3 Sarah Bern, 4 Zoe Aldcroft, 5 Abbie Ward, 6 Alex Matthews, 7 Marlie Packer, 8 Poppy Cleall.

Replacements: 16 Amy Cokayne, 17 Hannah Botterman, 18 Maud Muir, 19 Rosie Galligan, 20 Sarah Beckett, 21 Sadia Kabeya 22 Natasha Hunt, 23 Ellie Kildunne.