Gallagher Premiership: Courtney Lawes back for Northampton Saints after thumb dislocation

Courtney Lawes has made a remarkable recovery after a gruesome thumb injury

Courtney Lawes has made a quicker than expected comeback from a gruesome thumb injury in time for Northampton's Gallagher Premiership clash with Harlequins.

The 33-year-old suffered a compound dislocation of his thumb playing for Northampton Saints against Gloucester Rugby, just two weeks ago.

"Courtney had a compound dislocation of his thumb, quite nasty," Saints' director of rugby Chris Boyd said at the time.

"The bone actually came out, but it either popped back in or was put back in, and it has been irrigated and sewn back up again."

The injury also drew a comparison with "Frankenstein's Monster" from head coach Phil Dowson, but Lawes has been given the all-clear to feature in the closing stages of Saints' push to finish in the top four.

The England international will start in the back-row against Harlequins on Friday night, alongside captain Lewis Ludlam and Juarno Augustus.

Northampton are on a run of four straight Premiership wins, after losing four in a row previously.

Gallagher Premiership fixtures Friday at 7.45pm Northampton Saints vs Harlequins Friday at 7.45pm Sale Sharks vs Newcastle Falcons Saturday at 3pm Gloucester Rugby vs Bath Rugby Saturday at 3pm Leicester Tigers vs Bristol Bears Saturday at 3pm Worcester Warriors vs Saracens Sunday at 3pm London Irish vs Wasps

Lawes' return to fitness is also a boost for England head coach Eddie Jones as he plans a three-Test tour to Australia in July.

Eddie Jones's team will first meet the Wallabies in Perth, before heading to Brisbane on July 9. The final Test will take place in Sydney on July 16.

Every match is live on Sky Sports and the team will also play a pre-tour fixture against the Barbarians at Twickenham on June 19.