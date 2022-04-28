Spain stripped of 2023 Rugby World Cup place after panel finds they fielded ineligible player in qualifying

The points deduction is applied to the Rugby World Cup 2023 qualification table and means that Romania will qualify instead

Spain have been stripped of their place at the 2023 Rugby World Cup after an independent judicial committee determined they fielded an ineligible player during qualification matches.

The committee, comprising Nigel Hampton QC (Chair), Pamela Woodman and Frank Hadden, concluded Spain fielded the player during two qualification matches. They imposed a 10-point deduction and a financial sanction.

The deduction of points is applied to the Rugby World Cup 2023 qualification table and means that Romania will qualify as Europe 2 into Pool B replacing Spain. Portugal will then take Romania's place in the Final Qualification Tournament in November 2022.

Breaching Regulation 8 (eligibility for a national team) results in mandatory financial penalties.

The committee imposed a fixed sanction of £25,000 and noted that a suspended sanction of £50,000, relating to a previous eligibility breach during qualification for Rugby World Cup 2019, would be payable.

Spain has a right of appeal within 14 days of the date of the full written decision of the committee.