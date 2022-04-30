Ireland 15-14 Scotland: Irish snatch last-gasp win to condemn Scots to Women's Six Nations wooden spoon

Enya Breen took centre stage in the dying seconds to secure the win for Ireland Women

Ireland avoided the wooden spoon and condemned Scotland to the bottom-of-the-table spot in the Women's Six Nations as they claimed a last-gasp 15-14 victory at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast.

The Scots looked to have secured their first win of the tournament to leapfrog the Irish in the final standings, but the home side snatched the spoils with the last play of the game as centre Enya Breen darted over for a try which she converted herself.

Scotland made a strong start and went ahead through a fifth-minute try from No 8 Evie Gallagher which Helen Nelson was unable to convert from out wide.

Ireland got themselves on the scoresheet in the 15th minute with a long-range penalty from Hannah O'Connor.

Both sides then struggled a little in the wet conditions but the hosts went 8-5 ahead just before the break when a powerful rolling maul set up a try for hooker Neve Jones which Breen was just unable to convert as she clipped the outside of a post.

Scotland had plenty of possession at the start of the second half and they were level in the 52nd minute courtesy of a penalty from Nelson.

Ireland gave away two further penalties in quick succession with Nelson taking advantage both times to put the dominant visitors 14-8 ahead.

Helen Nelson's boot looked to have earned the victory for Scotland Women

The home side were denied a try when Emma Orr did well to prevent Jones from touching down again after she had charged down Nelson's kick.

Ireland continued to apply the pressure and, after several other near misses, they finally broke through with 84 minutes on the clock as Breen held off a number of Scotland defenders to touch down and then seal the victory in dramatic circumstances.

The win lifted Ireland above Italy into fourth place in the final table with nine points, while the losing bonus point left sixth-placed Scotland with only three points from their five matches.