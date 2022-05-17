Premiership Rugby Cup Final: Worcester win after dramatic extra time deadlock to claim first major trophy

Worcester claimed their first major trophy after holding out in extra time

Worcester were crowned winners in the Premiership Cup Final after scoring the most tries in a dramatic 25-25 draw at the Brentford Community Stadium.

A try from Kyle Hatherall in the dying moments helped to bring the visitors level and send the clash into extra time.

The deadlock continued throughout the extra minutes and despite London Irish taking the early lead in the final, Worcester were awarded the victory for having scored three tries to London Irish's one, claiming their first major trophy after trailing the home side for 85 minutes of the clash.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Irish fly-half Paddy Jackson, who kicked 20 points from six penalties and a conversion, missed four penalties during 20 minutes of extra-time.

Jackson converted scrum-half Ben White's try, yet Worcester replied with touchdowns for flanker Matt Kvesic and wing Perry Humphreys, before Kyle Hatherell's try five minutes into stoppage time, converted by Fin Smith, tied things up.

Smith earlier kicked two penalties and a conversion, and Irish were the team that ultimately cracked during two scoreless additional periods.

Ben White opened the scoring in the Premiership Cup Final.

Worcester struck with the game's opening try after 12 minutes as Kvesic emerged with the ball from a ruck and sprinted 20 metres unopposed to touch down, with Smith's conversion opening up a seven-point lead.

Smith's second successful penalty completed an impressive opening quarter from the Warriors, and Irish were in need of a response.

The Exiles duly delivered, as a second Jackson penalty was followed by a flowing attack receiving the finish it deserved when White darted clear following impressive work by wing Lucio Cinti.

Worcester's Francois Venter was denied a try in the second half.

Jackson's conversion tied the final seven minutes before half-time, before he completed his penalty hat-trick to edge Irish ahead.

But Worcester refused to be subdued, and they scored a second try with the final move of an entertaining first half as Humphreys crossed, making it 18-16 at the interval.

The Warriors thought they had moved further ahead just three minutes after the restart when skipper Ted Hill broke clear from 60 metres out and crossed Irish's line, but it was disallowed following a knock-on by Worcester centre Francois Venter.

Worcester's Kyle Hatherell scores a try with the last play of the game during the Premiership Rugby Cup final

Jackson rubbed salt into Worcester's wounds by booting another penalty, and he then repeated the feat 10 minutes later, leaving Warriors four points adrift.

Worcester threw everything at Irish during the closing minutes that required some frantic defence, and Hatherell's score - converted by Smith - meant an extra 20 minutes for the visitors to hold out and take the victory.