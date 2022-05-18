Alun Wyn Jones, Dan Lydiate, George North in Wales squad for South Africa tour; Dan Biggar continues to captain

Dan Biggar will remain as Wales captain for their summer tour of South Africa

Wayne Pivac has named Alun Wyn Jones, Dan Lydiate and George North in his Wales squad for their three-Test tour of South Africa, live on Sky Sports, with Dan Biggar remaining as captain.

Lydiate (knee) and North (knee) return after lengthy spells out injured, while 36-year-old Jones will not resume his captaincy despite returning in the Six Nations defeat to Italy from another shoulder injury.

There are also two uncapped players named in the squad as Cardiff back-row James Ratti and Leicester Tigers back-row Tommy Reffell are included.

Experienced centre Jonathan Davies is a notable omission, while there are also no places for flanker Jac Morgan, Seb Davies, Callum Sheedy, Rhys Webb or Owen Lane.

"We've had some players come back from injury like George North so that's exciting for the squad," Pivac said.

"Some players have been ruled out through injury, so there's naturally going to be change there. Then we've looked at players' form, who we are playing, where we're playing - we have two games at altitude - and what our gameplan will be when considering selection.

Alun Wyn Jones is named in the squad, but will not lead the side as captain

"I spoke to Tommy Reffell before we announced the squad for the Six Nations. We looked hard at Tommy and decided to leave him out then. He's played very well since, he's been very consistent - one of the most consistent players in the English Premiership so we feel that he deserves an opportunity and he will be well tested on this tour.

"This three-Test series is going to be a challenge. It always has been, history shows that and certainly that's what we're looking to achieve - to get a victory there if not two and win a series.

"The first two Tests at altitude are going to be a challenge, so first and foremost we've got to do a lot of preparation here in Wales before we go and make sure we are in the best shape possible to perform well."

Wayne Pivac says Wales' three-Test series vs South Africa will be a challenge

On the captaincy Pivac added: "Dan Bigger is named captain. We've obviously got great leadership in the group with Alun Wyn and Dan.

"Dan did well in the Six Nations and Al has come back from a pretty big lay-off. He's had a little bit of rugby and we want him to hit his straps as a second row and be the best player he can be and focus on playing. He'll lead naturally anyway but certainly, he's looking forward to that challenge."

Wales will face South Africa in the first Test at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday 2 July, live on Sky Sports.

From there Pivac's squad will head to the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein (9 July) for the second Test, before completing the series at DHL Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday 16 July, with both Tests also on Sky Sports.

Wales' 33-man squad to face South Africa in three-Test series

Forwards (19): Rhys Carre (Cardiff Rugby - 16 caps), Wyn Jones (Scarlets - 43 caps), Gareth Thomas (Ospreys - 10 caps), Ryan Elias (Scarlets - 27 caps), Dewi Lake (Ospreys - 5 caps), Sam Parry (Ospreys - 5 caps), Leon Brown (Dragons - 22 caps), Tomas Francis (Ospreys - 64 caps), Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Rugby - 38 caps), Adam Beard (Ospreys - 34 caps), Ben Carter (Dragons - 6 caps), Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys - 150 caps), Will Rowlands (Dragons - 18 caps), Taine Basham (Dragons - 10 caps), Taulupe Faletau (Bath Rugby - 89 caps), Dan Lydiate (Ospreys - 65 caps), Josh Navidi (Cardiff Rugby - 30 caps), James Ratti (Cardiff Rugby - uncapped), Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers - uncapped)

Backs (14): Gareth Davies (Scarlets - 67 caps), Kieran Hardy (Scarlets - 11 caps), Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby - 33 caps), Gareth Anscombe (Ospreys - 31 caps), Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints - 100 caps), Rhys Patchell (Scarlets - 21 caps), George North (Ospreys - 102 caps), Nick Tompkins (Saracens - 20 caps), Owen Watkin (Ospreys - 31 caps), Johnny Williams (Scarlets - 5 caps), Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby - 39 caps), Alex Cuthbert (Ospreys - 51 caps), Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester Rugby - 16 caps), Liam Williams (Scarlets - 78 caps).