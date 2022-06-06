Jonny May and Jack Nowell named in England squad for three-day training camp

Jonny May earned the last of his 68 England caps in the 27-26 win over South Africa at Twickenham last November

Wings Jonny May and Jack Nowell have been named in a 35-man England squad for a three-day training camp this week.

May made his comeback for Gloucester on Saturday, featuring as a second-half substitute after five months out recovering from a knee injury.

Exeter star Nowell, who broke his arm during England's Guinness Six Nations defeat against France in March, also returned for his club during the final round of regular-season Gallagher Premiership action.

Jack Nowell is back with England for the first time since breaking his arm in the Six Nations clash with France

There are first involvements in a senior England camp for Biyi Alo, Charlie Atkinson, Freddie Clarke, Sam Jeffries and Namibia-born Exeter prop Patrick Schickerling.

The list of uncapped players also includes Wasps back Paolo Odogwu and Bath centre Max Ojomoh, but there is no place for experienced Bristol prop Kyle Sinckler.

Players from Premiership semi-finalists Leicester, Saracens, Harlequins and Northampton were not considered for selection.

Exeter hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie and Bath wing Anthony Watson, meanwhile, will attend the Teddington camp to undertake rehab work as they continue to recover from injuries.

England head coach Eddie Jones said: "With a number of players unavailable because of the Premiership semi-finals, we've got the opportunity to call up some new players.

"It's a great opportunity to learn about them and see what potential they have to play a part in the Australia tour."

Full Squad

Forwards

Biyi Alo (Wasps, uncapped), Alfie Barbeary (Wasps, uncapped), Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 6 caps), Callum Chick (Newcastle Falcons, 2 caps), Freddie Clarke (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 40 caps), Trevor Davison (Newcastle Falcons, 2 caps), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 30 caps), Will Goodrick-Clarke (London Irish, uncapped), Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 12 caps), Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors, 2 caps), Sam Jeffries (Bristol Bears, uncapped), George McGuigan (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped),Tom Pearson (London Irish, uncapped), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 2 caps), Patrick Schickerling (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped), Jack Singleton (Gloucester Rugby, 3 caps), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 20 caps), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 28 caps), Jack Willis (Wasps, 3 caps)

Backs

Henry Arundell (London Irish, uncapped), Charlie Atkinson (Wasps, uncapped), Mark Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby, 1 cap), Orlando Bailey (Bath Rugby, uncapped), Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 11 caps), Ollie Hassell-Collins (London Irish, uncapped), Will Joseph (London Irish, uncapped), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 69 caps), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 39 caps), Paolo Odogwu (Wasps, uncapped), Max Ojomoh (Bath Rugby, uncapped), Tom Parton (London Irish, uncapped), Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons, 2 caps), Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 6 caps), Dan Robson (Wasps, 14 caps)

England will play Australia in Perth on July 2, Brisbane on July 9 and Sydney on July 16, with all matches to kick off at 10.55am, live on Sky Sports. The pre-tour fixture against the Barbarians at Twickenham is on June 19.