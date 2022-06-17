Danny Care poised for shock England comeback against Barbarians at Twickenham

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Eddie Jones feels England's game against Barbarians on Sunday will be a good opportunity for young players to show what they've got - with Danny Care poised to complete his shock England comeback Eddie Jones feels England's game against Barbarians on Sunday will be a good opportunity for young players to show what they've got - with Danny Care poised to complete his shock England comeback

Danny Care is poised to complete his shock England comeback after being named on the bench for Sunday's non-cap international against the Barbarians at Twickenham.

Care has forced his way back into Eddie Jones' plans through his electric form for Harlequins over the last two seasons.

The 35-year-old will provide cover from the bench for starting scrum-half Harry Randall, who has also been appointed vice-captain with Tom Curry leading the team.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"It's all about opportunity," head coach Jones told Sky Sports. "It's a practice game for Australia so it's an opportunity for some young guys to show us what they're capable of under almost test-like conditions, whether they're ready for the next jump.

"Last-minute impressions are always important and we always talk about the 'tea bag theory' - when you get it out of the packet and you never really know how good it is when you put the hot water in it. On Sunday some of these guys are going to be in hot water, so we'll see how good the tea is."

Randall will partner Marcus Smith at half-back while Jonny May returns to the left wing after missing the Six Nations because of knee surgery.

Eddie Jones expects 35-year-old Care to provide cover from the bench for starting scrum-half Harry Randall

The powerful Joe Cokanasiga is present in the number 14 jersey for his first appearance since facing the USA and Canada a year ago, stationed outside a centre combination of Mark Atkinson and Joe Marchant.

Jonny Hill's foot injury meant he missed the Six Nations, but he is restored to the second row with Curry, Sam Underhill and Alex Dombrandt forming a strong back row.

Care, 35, won the last of his 84 caps against Japan in November 2018, and Jones added: "He's been fantastic, really rejuvenated, spring in his step, sparkle in his eye, a little bit wiser than last time he was here. So really positive."