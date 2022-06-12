Danny Care: England recall scrum-half for Barbarians clash after four years out

Harlequins' Danny Care has been recalled to the England squad

Danny Care has been recalled to Eddie Jones' England squad for the first time in almost four years.

The 35-year-old scrum-half, who won the last of his 84 caps against Japan in November 2018, is part of Jones' 36-man squad for Sunday's match with the Barbarians at Twickenham.

The fixture will be a key part of Jones' preparation for their upcoming tour of Australia, live on Sky Sports.

England will play three Tests against the Wallabies in Perth (July 2), Brisbane (July 9) and Sydney (July 16).

Care was due to be part of the Barbarians' squad before Jones called upon him following an excellent campaign with Harlequins which saw him named on the five-man shortlist for this year's Premiership Player of the Season.

Players from Gallagher Premiership finalists Saracens and Leicester are missing - they are in action at Twickenham on Saturday - but otherwise Jones has picked the strongest available squad including the likes of Courtney Lawes and Marcus Smith.

"This is a strong, diverse squad," said Jones. "There are a lot of exciting, young players and some experienced players who have another opportunity to shine.

"Everyone will be given the chance to make their case for being part of the Australia tour squad while we prepare for the Barbarians."

England squad to face Barbarians

Forwards: Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 6 caps), Callum Chick (Newcastle Falcons, 2 caps), Will Collier (Harlequins, 2 caps), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 40 caps), Trevor Davison (Newcastle Falcons, 2 caps), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 9 caps), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 30 caps), Will Goodrick-Clarke (London Irish, uncapped), Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 12 caps), Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors, 2 caps), Sam Jeffries (Bristol Bears, uncapped), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 93 caps), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 11 caps), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 2 caps), Patrick Schickerling (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped), Jack Singleton (Gloucester Rugby, 3 caps), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 20 caps), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 28 caps), Jack Walker (Harlequins, uncapped), Jack Willis (Wasps, 3 caps)



Backs: Henry Arundell (London Irish, uncapped), Mark Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby, 1 cap), Orlando Bailey (Bath Rugby, uncapped), Danny Care (Harlequins, 84 caps), Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 11 caps), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, uncapped), Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, uncapped), Ollie Hassell-Collins (London Irish, uncapped), Will Joseph (London Irish, uncapped), Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 12 caps), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 69 caps),

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 1 cap), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 39 caps), Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons, 2 caps), Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 6 caps), Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 10 caps)

Watch all of this summer's Southern Hemisphere tours involving England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland live on Sky Sports.