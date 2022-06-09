Quade Cooper, Samu Kerevi and Marika Koroibete returning for Australia series vs England

Quade Cooper is one of Dave Rennie's three overseas-based players

Australia coach Dave Rennie has confirmed Japan-based trio Quade Cooper, Samu Kerevi and Marika Koroibete as his international selections for the three-Test series against England.

Rugby Australia policy limits Rennie to picking three overseas-based players in a bid to strike a balance between building a strong Wallabies side ahead of next year's World Cup and protecting the domestic game.

Australia are hosting England in Perth on July 2, Brisbane on July 9 and Sydney on July 16, with all of the matches being shown live on Sky Sports and kicking off at 10.55am BST.

Rennie has said fly-half Cooper and centre Kerevi had arrived in Sydney for medical checks, while winger Koroibete was due back at the weekend after visiting family in Fiji.

"It's exciting," Australia's head coach told reporters in Sydney.

"You look at Quade, he had a massive impact and a really calming influence, he was so impressive with the group [last season].

"Samu only played a couple of Tests but was nominated for [World Rugby] Player of the Year which only highlights the impact he had.

"Marika is one of the best wingers in the world. He's just top gear all day, so we're looking forward to getting that back."

Rugby Australia allowed Rennie to pick several overseas-based players last season on a discretionary basis due to logistical issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But the discretionary selections came under fire when Cooper, Kerevi and loose forward Sean McMahon snubbed the Wallabies' season-ending tour to Britain to stay with their Japanese clubs.

The Wallabies lost all three Tests on that tour, defeated by Scotland, England and Wales.

Rennie is due to name his extended squad for the England series on Sunday.

He left the door open for other overseas-based players to join the squad later in the season, including France-based lock Will Skelton.

"We brought him in last year and he fitted in well. We're not looking at bringing him in for England series but maybe after that," Rennie said of Skelton.

Tuilagi out of Australia Tour | May and Nowell in England training camp

Manu Tuilagi will miss England's tour to Australia after knee surgery

Manu Tuilagi has been ruled out of England's tour to Australia after undergoing a knee operation.

The surgery has been described as "routine" by his club Sale Sharks and instead of three matches against the Wallabies, a summer of rehabilitation awaits.

"The club, in close consultation with England Rugby, have decided that a summer of rest and a full pre-season is the best course of action to ensure Manu is fit and available for Sale Sharks and England during a crucial year for both club and country.

"Everyone at the club wishes Manu all the best for his recovery and looks forward to seeing him at Carrington for the start of pre-season."

Meanwhile, wings Jonny May and Jack Nowell have been named in a 35-man England squad for a three-day training camp.

Jonny May earned the last of his 68 England caps in the 27-26 win over South Africa at Twickenham last November

May made his comeback for Gloucester recently, featuring as a second-half substitute after five months out recovering from a knee injury.

Nowell, who broke his arm during England's Six Nations defeat against France in March, also returned for Exeter Chiefs during the final round of regular-season Gallagher Premiership action.

There are first involvements in a senior England camp for Biyi Alo, Charlie Atkinson, Freddie Clarke, Sam Jeffries and Namibia-born Exeter prop Patrick Schickerling.

The list of uncapped players also includes Wasps back Paolo Odogwu and Bath centre Max Ojomoh.

Players from Premiership semi-finalists Leicester, Saracens, Harlequins and Northampton were not considered for selection.

