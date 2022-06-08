England's Jonny May expresses concern for Premiership players' futures as 'rugby is not football'

England winger Jonny May has echoed his international team-mate Kyle Sinckler's concerns over the futures of a large number of Premiership players.

The pair were reacting to the news that nearly 100 Premiership players will be out of contract and without a club this summer due to the further tightening of the salary cap and clubs continuing to struggle following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bristol Bears prop Sinckler tweeted: "Nearly 100 premiership rugby players will now be without a club for the 22/23 season. Nothing to do with their rugby ability just finances. Worrying times ahead."

May, who plays for Gloucester, was quick to point out rugby union players earn much less than footballers and are unable to live off their earnings after being released or retiring from the game.

He told Sky Sports News: "Rugby is not football. I think people need to recognise that. It can be scary in rugby. Everybody in rugby is going to have to find a job after rugby because it's not football and, like in every industry because of the pandemic, cuts have been made and unfortunately players are going to feel that.

"It's certainly tough times for some boys."

England and Bristol scrum-half Harry Randall also commented on the situation, saying: "It is slightly worrying - you never want to see any of your mates losing out on contracts and losing out on jobs"

Harry Randall features in England's tour squad

May and Jack Nowell are back from injury for England's summer tour of Australia, but there will no Sinckler, Henry Slade or Manu Tuilagi in the squad.

Randall added: "It's a massive loss because they are experienced guys - they have been around a while - but it's an opportunity for someone else potentially to put their best foot forward and we've got plenty of exciting players in and around the squad."

England will play Australia in Perth on July 2, Brisbane on July 9 and Sydney on July 16, with all matches to kick off at 10.55am, live on Sky Sports. The pre-tour fixture against the Barbarians at Twickenham is on June 19.