Scotland squad: Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell left out of 40-man group for Chile and Argentina tour
Head coach Gregor Townsend says Hogg and Russell are among the players being rested ahead of a "big 12-14 months"; Edinburgh's Grant Gilchrist has been named captain in Hogg's absence; Scotland's three Tests against Argentina are live on Sky Sports
By PA Media
Last Updated: 08/06/22 11:50am
Captain Stuart Hogg and talisman Finn Russell have been left out of Scotland's 40-man squad for their summer tour to South America.
The pair have played a lot of rugby over the past year and were part of the British and Irish Lions squad last summer.
However, both were also among a group of six players involved in a disciplinary issue following the Italy match in the Six Nations in March.
"Hogg has played more minutes than anybody else that's available to us," said head coach Gregor Townsend.
"When you put that on the back of the Lions tour the year before, we believe the best thing for him and others is to rest this summer. It's going to be a big 12-14 months with the World Cup next September. Stuart and others are going to get a break, we believe that will be a big benefit."
Edinburgh's Grant Gilchrist has been named captain in Hogg's absence.
Chris Harris, who was also part of the Lions tour last year, is not in the squad, but fellow Lions Hamish Watson, Ali Price, Duhan van der Merwe and Zander Fagerson have all been included for a tour which will include an A team match against Chile and then three Tests against Argentina, live on Sky Sports.
"It gives us an opportunity to look at more players that perhaps wouldn't have got into the Six Nations squad," said Townsend, who added he will make further cuts after the Chile match.
Scott Cummings, Rory Darge, Matt Fagerson, Rory Sutherland and Jamie Bhatti are all back in the squad after injury, while Jonny Gray is also involved after missed the majority of the Six Nations.
Edinburgh trio Ben Muncaster, Glen Young and Matt Currie, along with London Irish's Kyle Rowe and Glasgow Warriors duo Murphy Walker and Ollie Smith, are the uncapped players in Gregor Townsend's squad.
Scotland's summer tour 2022 fixtures
Chile v Scotland A - Saturday 25 June 2022, kick-off 9pm (UK time) - Estadio Santa Laura Universidad SEK, Santiago
Argentina v Scotland - Saturday 2 July 2022, kick-off 8.10pm (UK time) - Estadio 23 de Agosto, Jujuy, live on Sky Sports
Argentina v Scotland - Saturday 9 July 2022, kick-off 8.10pm (UK time) - Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena, Salta, live on Sky Sports
Argentina v Scotland - Saturday 16 July 2022, kick-off 8.10pm (UK time) - The Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades, Santiago Del Estero, live on Sky Sports
Scotland 2022 Summer Tour Squad
Forwards
- Ewan Ashman (Sale Sharks) - 2 caps
- Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors) - 22 caps
- Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh Rugby) - 18 caps
- Dave Cherry (Edinburgh Rugby) - 5 caps
- Andy Christie (Saracens) - 1 cap
- Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh Rugby) - 1 cap
- Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) - 21 caps
- Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors) - 4 caps
- Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) - 21 caps
- Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) - 47 caps
- Grant Gilchrist (Captain) (Edinburgh Rugby) - 53 caps
- Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs) - 67 caps
- Jamie Hodgson (Edinburgh Rugby) - 5 caps
- Ben Muncaster (Edinburgh Rugby) - uncapped
- Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby) - 9 caps
- Javan Sebastian (Scarlets) - 1 cap
- Sam Skinner (Exeter Chiefs) - 20 caps
- Rory Sutherland (Worcester Warriors) - 18 caps
- George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) - 25 caps
- Murphy Walker (Glasgow Warriors) - uncapped
- Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby) - 49 caps
- Glen Young (Edinburgh Rugby) - uncapped
Backs
- Mark Bennett (Edinburgh Rugby) - 24 caps
- Matt Currie (Edinburgh Rugby) - uncapped
- Darcy Graham (Edinburgh Rugby) - 27 caps
- Adam Hastings (Gloucester Rugby) - 26 caps
- George Horne (Glasgow Warriors) - 17 caps
- Damian Hoyland (Edinburgh Rugby) - 4 caps
- Rory Hutchinson (Northampton Saints) - 5 caps
- Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors) - 24 caps
- Huw Jones (Harlequins) - 31 caps
- Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby) - 31 caps
- Rufus McLean (Glasgow Warriors) - 2 caps
- Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) - 51 caps
- Kyle Rowe (London Irish) - uncapped
- Ollie Smith (Glasgow Warriors) - uncapped
- Ross Thompson (Glasgow Warriors) - 1 cap
- Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors) - 5 caps
- Duhan van der Merwe (Worcester Warriors) - 16 caps
- Ben White (London Irish) - 4 caps