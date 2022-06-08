Scotland squad: Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell left out of 40-man group for Chile and Argentina tour

Captain Stuart Hogg and talisman Finn Russell have been left out of Scotland's 40-man squad for their summer tour to South America.

The pair have played a lot of rugby over the past year and were part of the British and Irish Lions squad last summer.

However, both were also among a group of six players involved in a disciplinary issue following the Italy match in the Six Nations in March.

"Hogg has played more minutes than anybody else that's available to us," said head coach Gregor Townsend.

"When you put that on the back of the Lions tour the year before, we believe the best thing for him and others is to rest this summer. It's going to be a big 12-14 months with the World Cup next September. Stuart and others are going to get a break, we believe that will be a big benefit."

Edinburgh's Grant Gilchrist has been named captain in Hogg's absence.

Chris Harris, who was also part of the Lions tour last year, is not in the squad, but fellow Lions Hamish Watson, Ali Price, Duhan van der Merwe and Zander Fagerson have all been included for a tour which will include an A team match against Chile and then three Tests against Argentina, live on Sky Sports.

"It gives us an opportunity to look at more players that perhaps wouldn't have got into the Six Nations squad," said Townsend, who added he will make further cuts after the Chile match.

Scott Cummings, Rory Darge, Matt Fagerson, Rory Sutherland and Jamie Bhatti are all back in the squad after injury, while Jonny Gray is also involved after missed the majority of the Six Nations.

Edinburgh trio Ben Muncaster, Glen Young and Matt Currie, along with London Irish's Kyle Rowe and Glasgow Warriors duo Murphy Walker and Ollie Smith, are the uncapped players in Gregor Townsend's squad.

Scotland's summer tour 2022 fixtures

Chile v Scotland A - Saturday 25 June 2022, kick-off 9pm (UK time) - Estadio Santa Laura Universidad SEK, Santiago

Argentina v Scotland - Saturday 2 July 2022, kick-off 8.10pm (UK time) - Estadio 23 de Agosto, Jujuy, live on Sky Sports

Argentina v Scotland - Saturday 9 July 2022, kick-off 8.10pm (UK time) - Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena, Salta, live on Sky Sports

Argentina v Scotland - Saturday 16 July 2022, kick-off 8.10pm (UK time) - The Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades, Santiago Del Estero, live on Sky Sports

Scotland 2022 Summer Tour Squad

Forwards

Ewan Ashman (Sale Sharks) - 2 caps

Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors) - 22 caps

Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh Rugby) - 18 caps

Dave Cherry (Edinburgh Rugby) - 5 caps

Andy Christie (Saracens) - 1 cap

Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh Rugby) - 1 cap

Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) - 21 caps

Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors) - 4 caps

Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) - 21 caps

Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) - 47 caps

Grant Gilchrist (Captain) (Edinburgh Rugby) - 53 caps

Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs) - 67 caps

Jamie Hodgson (Edinburgh Rugby) - 5 caps

Ben Muncaster (Edinburgh Rugby) - uncapped

Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby) - 9 caps

Javan Sebastian (Scarlets) - 1 cap

Sam Skinner (Exeter Chiefs) - 20 caps

Rory Sutherland (Worcester Warriors) - 18 caps

George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) - 25 caps

Murphy Walker (Glasgow Warriors) - uncapped

Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby) - 49 caps

Glen Young (Edinburgh Rugby) - uncapped

Backs