Maori All Blacks 32-17 Ireland: Dominant attacking display proves too much for Ireland

New Zealand capitalised in the first half, going in at half-time with a 22-point lead over Ireland

A dominant first-half display saw the Maori All Blacks secure a 32-17 victory over Ireland as their tour to New Zealand got under way.

New Zealand Maori clocked up four tries in the opening half, three coming in the final 10 minutes as they left Ireland unable to defend against their attacking flair.

Zarn Sullivan got the scoring under way in the 17th minute before Ireland captain Bundee Aki replied seven minutes later to put the visitors right into the game.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Maori All Blacks' 32-17 win over Ireland in Hamilton. Highlights of the Maori All Blacks' 32-17 win over Ireland in Hamilton.

The Maori All Blacks, however, wrestled back the momentum and Shaun Stevenson, captain Brad Weber and Cullen Grace all went over inside the last 10 minutes of the opening 40 to give the home side a 32-10 at half-time.

Ireland came out fighting in the second half and were held up twice over the line before number eight Gavin Coombes finally got the ball down in the 67th minute, powering over from close to the line to round off a second forty that was much quieter than the first.

Maori All Blacks 32-17 Ireland: New Zealand Maori:Tries: Sullivan (19), Stevenson (32), Weber (39), Grace (40)Conversions: Ioane (33,40,40)Penalties: Ioane (7,31) Ireland:Tries: Aki (24), Coombes (70)Conversions: Frawley (25,71)Penalties: Frawley (4)

Story of the match

It was not the start to their tour that Ireland will have hoped for as they were dominated by the Maori All Blacks in a rain-soaked Hamilton.

Ireland head coach, Andy Farrell, opted for five uncapped players for the warm-up match - and they were left with many lessons to learn from the resounding defeat.

Sullivan dived over in the 17th minute to open the scoring before the visitors responded through their captain Aki, a lovely tip-on pass from Coombes freeing Aki to break the line and go in under the posts in an emotional moment for the former Chiefs player.

The loss means Ireland will have four more chances to get their first win on Kiwi soil

However, the momentum then quickly turned in favour of the Maori All Blacks as they capitalised on Ireland's errors, Stevenson and Weber heading over before Grace finished off a lovely run from Stevenson to help the home side to a 32-10 lead at the interval.

Ireland came out fighting in the second half but were held up twice on their line as they searched for a vital try.

The breakthrough came when Coombes drove over the line on the 67th minute, but it proved too late for any real counter-attack to be launched.

Injuries to veteran prop Cian Healy and Jeremy Loughman will cause selection worries for Farrell at loosehead as Ireland head to Eden Park to begin a trilogy of showdowns with New Zealand.

Live International Rugby Union Live on

The captains: what they said

Ireland captain Bundee Aki: "Fair play to the Maori All Blacks boys, they came out firing.

"They were playing on top of us from the get go and they deservedly won that game today.

"We have got a lot of learning out of this game and a lot of new boys, a lot of young boys.... and we will all learn from this game.

"But the mighty Al Blacks were the better team tonight.

"I have been away from home for a long time and the privilege and honour to lead out this team, I don't take it lightly and I am privileged to be able to lead them."

Maori All Blacks co-captain Brad Weber: "We were encouraged to have a crack.

"We just wanted to show a bit of flair and play at a speed that we would hope that Ireland couldn't handle. It was just fun to be a part of man."

Bumper July of rugby on Sky Sports

As well as showing Ireland in New Zealand this summer, Sky Sports will show England's three-Test tour of Australia, Wales' three-Test tour of South Africa and Scotland's three-Test tour of Argentina.

Saturday, July 2

New Zealand vs Ireland - live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30am (kick-off at 8:05am)

Australia vs England - live on Sky Sports Action from 10:15am (kick-off at 10:55am)

South Africa vs Wales - live on Sky Sports Action from 3:30pm (kick-off at 4:05pm)

Argentina vs Scotland - live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30pm (kick-off at 8:10pm)

Saturday, July 9

New Zealand vs Ireland - live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30am (kick-off at 8:05am)

Australia vs England - live on Sky Sports Action from 10:15am (kick-off at 10:55am)

South Africa vs Wales - live on Sky Sports Action from 3:30pm (kick-off at 4:05pm)

Argentina vs Scotland - live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30pm (kick-off at 8:10pm)

Tuesday, July 12

Maori All Blacks vs Ireland - live on Sky Sports Action from 8am (kick off is at 8.05am)

Saturday, July 16

New Zealand vs Ireland - live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30am (kick-off at 8:05am)

Australia vs England - live on Sky Sports Action from 10:15am (kick-off at 10:55am)

South Africa vs Wales - live on Sky Sports Action from 3:30pm (kick-off at 4:05pm)

Argentina vs Scotland - live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30pm (kick-off at 8:10pm)