England winger Jonny May tests positive for Covid in Australia; doubt for first Test

England winger Jonny May has tested positive for Covid-19, eight days before their opening Test vs Australia

England winger Jonny May has tested positive for Covid-19 in Australia and will undertake seven days in isolation, putting his availability for the opening Test in question.

England reported that no other player had returned positive tests, with May becoming symptomatic upon arriving in Perth.

The necessity for May to spend seven days in self-isolation is required by local regulations in Australia, and places his involvement in the opening Test in Perth on Saturday week, live on Sky Sports, in major doubt.

May underwent knee surgery in January and, having made his comeback as a replacement against Saracens earlier this month, he started last Sunday's heavy defeat against the Barbarians.

Already short of match fitness and facing a week in his hotel room, England's second most prolific try scorer behind Rory Underwood will have little opportunity to prove he is ready to face the Wallabies.

"We're not going to rule Jonny May out at this stage. We'll just see how he is," head coach Eddie Jones said on Friday.

"Potentially he'll be available next Thursday to train, so we'll have a look to see what he's like because he's experienced and he's showed in his first game back against the Barbarians that he's lacking game time and that he's got his best rugby ahead of him.

While England head coach Eddie Jones refused to rule May out of the first Test at this stage, the wing appears up against it to be involved

"We'll just monitor his situation and make an assessment closer to the day when he gets out."

Who is in England's squad?

Billy Vunipola and Danny Care have returned from international exile in a 36-man squad for England's tour of Australia.

There are eight uncapped players - Fraser Dingwall, Tommy Freeman, Guy Porter, Patrick Schickerling, Jack van Poortvliet and Jack Walker, with Henry Arundell and Will Joseph named as apprentice players.

Forwards: Ollie Chessum, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tom Curry, Charlie Ewels, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Joe Heyes, Jonny Hill, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Bevan Rodd, Patrick Schickerling, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill, Billy Vunipola, Mako Vunipola, Jack Walker, Jack Willis.

Backs: Henry Arundell (apprentice player), Danny Care, Joe Cokanasiga, Fraser Dingwall, Owen Farrell, Tommy Freeman, George Furbank, Will Joseph (apprentice player), Joe Marchant, Jonny May, Jack Nowell, Guy Porter, Harry Randall, Jack van Poortvliet, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward.

Bumper July of rugby on Sky Sports

Wednesday, June 29

Maori All Blacks vs Ireland - live on Sky Sports Action from 8am (kick off is at 8.05am)

Saturday, July 2

New Zealand vs Ireland - live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30am (kick-off at 8:05am)

Australia vs England - live on Sky Sports Action from 10:15am (kick-off at 10:55am)

South Africa vs Wales - live on Sky Sports Action from 3:30pm (kick-off at 4:05pm)

Argentina vs Scotland - live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30pm (kick-off at 8:10pm)

Saturday, July 9

New Zealand vs Ireland - live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30am (kick-off at 8:05am)

Australia vs England - live on Sky Sports Action from 10:15am (kick-off at 10:55am)

South Africa vs Wales - live on Sky Sports Action from 3:30pm (kick-off at 4:05pm)

Argentina vs Scotland - live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30pm (kick-off at 8:10pm)

Tuesday, July 12

Maori All Blacks vs Ireland - live on Sky Sports Action from 8am (kick off is at 8.05am)

Saturday, July 16

New Zealand vs Ireland - live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30am (kick-off at 8:05am)

Australia vs England - live on Sky Sports Action from 10:15am (kick-off at 10:55am)

South Africa vs Wales - live on Sky Sports Action from 3:30pm (kick-off at 4:05pm)

Argentina vs Scotland - live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30pm (kick-off at 8:10pm)