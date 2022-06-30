Ireland name squad for opening All Blacks Test: Andrew Porter makes return as Jamison Gibson-Park partners Johnny Sexton

Andrew Porter returns to the Ireland team

Ireland have named their side to take on the All Blacks in Saturday's opening Test against New Zealand, live on Sky Sports.

Captain Johnny Sexton will be partnered at half-back by Jamison Gibson-Park, while Andrew Porter makes his return up front after missing the final two games of the Six Nations through injury.

Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose will line out in the centre, accompanied by James Lowe and Keith Earls on the wings with Hugo Keenan at fullback.

Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong will pack down alongside Porter, while Tadhg Beirne and James Ryan were named at lock.

Peter O'Mahony will fill the blindside flanker role with Josh van der Flier at openside and Caelan Doris at No 8.

Cian Healy was named on the bench, despite suffering what appeared to be a serious leg injury in Ireland's 32-17 defeat against the Maori All Blacks on Wednesday.

Cian Healy will provide assistance from the bench for Ireland despite suffering what looked like a nasty leg injury against the Maori All Blacks on Wednesday. (Image credit: Sportsfile)

The 116-cap loosehead was carried off the pitch by a motorised stretcher in Hamilton but will back up Porter from the bench at the weekend.

He will be joined by Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, Kieran Treadwell, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery and Bundee Aki.

A COVID-hit All Blacks team have also announced their squad for the clash, as Beauden Barrett will start at fly-half in place of Richie Mo'unga and his brother Scott at blindside flanker in the first of three July Tests against Ireland at Eden Park on Saturday.

Leicester winger Fainga'anuku has been handed a Test debut in a depleted backline, while loose forward Pita Gus Sowakula could win his first cap off the bench at the age of 27.

Mou'nga, who was named on the bench, missed training this week through illness and so twice World Player of the Year Beauden Barrett gets his chance to stake his claim on the number 10 shirt.

Scott Barrett, who normally play at lock, will start at flanker and a third Barrett brother, Jordie, will start at full-back.

Teams:

New Zealand: Jordie Barrett, Sevu Reece, Rieko Ioane, Quinn Tupaea, Leicester Faingaanuku, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (captain), Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Ofa Tuungafasi, Codie Taylor, George Bower. Reserves: Samisoni Taukeiaho, Karl Tuinukuafe, Angus Taavao, Pita Gus Sowakula, Dalton Papalii, Finlay Christie, Richie Mounga, Braydon Ennor.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan, Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe, Johnny Sexton (captain), ), Jamison Gibson Park; Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Peter O'Mahoney, James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Tadgh Furlong, Dan Sheehan, Andrew Porter. Reserves: Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, Cian Healy, Kieran Treadwell, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Bundee Aki.

