Jamie Roberts calls time on playing career: 'Representing my country meant the world to me and forever will'

Jamie Roberts has retired from the sport

Jamie Roberts, the Welsh international and British and Irish Lion, will retire from the sport, he announced on Tuesday.

The centre won 94 caps for Wales as well as representing the British and Irish Lions on two tours in a long playing career that finished in Australia.

"The time feels right," the 35-year-old stated on social media. "As I reach the end of my professional playing career, I'm retiring with an immense sense of gratitude for what the game has provided to me."

Roberts had the 'experiences of a lifetime' with the Lions

Roberts started his career with Cardiff and made his international debut with Wales in 2008, going on to feature in two Grand Slam triumphs and a fourth-place finish at the 2011 World Cup.

Roberts was voted man of the series for the Lions in 2009, and four years later scored a try in the historic series-clinching win over Australia.

Roberts left Bath to join Stormers in Cape Town in 2020 before heading Down Under where he finished his career with the New South Wales Waratahs.

Representing Wales was a childhood dream come true

"Representing my country was always a childhood dream. I'm fortunate it became reality. It meant the world to me and forever will," he said.

"I'll remember fondly reaching the pinnacle of representative rugby and touring twice with the British and Irish Lions. The joy and despair I experienced on both tours amounted to nothing short of experiences of a lifetime."

Roberts said he intended to stay within rugby, initially by joining the ranks of broadcast media.

He added. "Above all, the game has provided a sense of belonging, friendship and healthy competition.

"There's no doubt I'll stay with the sport past retirement. Whilst I figure everything out, that'll be predominantly in a broadcasting capacity."