Will Greenwood: Doubts about Eddie Jones leading England to Rugby World Cup have gone

Eddie Jones led England to a second series victory in Australia after their triumph back in 2016

Will Greenwood believes any doubts about whether Eddie Jones should lead England to next year's Rugby World Cup have been erased after the side's 2-1 series win in Australia.

England lost the series opener 30-28 before hitting back in Brisbane. The 25-17 second-Test win meant it was all on the line when Jones' outfit arrived in Sydney on Saturday.

At the Sydney Cricket Ground, England started slowly and went 10-3 down. They claimed an 11-10 lead just before half-time and in the second half, Marcus Smith's sensational solo try helped to set them further on their way.

Australia hit back through Folau Fainga'a but England held firm to record the 21-17 victory, which sealed a second series win in Australia.

With the positive series outcome, Greenwood believes the time for questions about whether Jones should or should not lead England to next year's World Cup is over.

"If it had gone 3-0 then it was six defeats out of seven, or seven on the trot if you count the Barbarians game, then there would have been a huge number of questions," Greenwood noted.

"Once they won the second Test that was put to bed. This [a third Test win] has absolutely put the hammer, nail and tongs, done, shut it and no more conversations about it.

"The one thing I hope is that Jones keeps the same coaching staff all the way through to get that level of consistency," the former England international continued.

"There's been quite a high turnover rate, a churn with his assistant coach, his forwards coach and his defence coaches. For players to get a consistent message and get behind an idea, philosophy and a style of play, I hope Jones keeps these guys and goes through to the World Cup with them."

Jones is known as a head coach who is direct and a straight-talker. In the past, he has been criticised for some of his comments regarding opponents and sometimes for the manner in which he has approached Test weeks.

However, after England's victory at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Jones cut a relaxed-looking figure, which prompted the question as to whether he has softened slightly.

"If he'd completely mellowed, then he might have given Danny Care until 60 minutes," Greenwood noted.

During the final Test, Jones' pulled the scrum-half from the field after just 36 minutes on what was his 87th cap and replaced the 35-year-old with his less experienced team-mate, Jack van Poortvliet.

"To understand how ruthless Jones is in terms of winning, wanting to change momentum and flow and seeing an opportunity to get Jack van Poortvliet on… you don't often see a scrum-half coming off after 36 minutes," Greenwood said.

"He might have mellowed in the interview, and he might not be throwing as many barbs out in the press, but you dip below his standard of performance or your style is not suited for that particular game, he's as ruthless as he's ever been."

Care's celebrations at the end of the match were muted and it's not the first time Jones has chosen to hook a player from the field in Australia. It happened to Luther Burrell after 28 minutes and Teimana Harrison after only 31 minutes back in 2016.

Care had returned to England's squad for this series after a significant period out of the international fray. Prior to the first Test, he'd earned his last cap in November 2018. Does Greenwood think the scrum-half's Test career is now over?

"He'll be gutted to have come off in the first half. Go back, play well at Quins and keep sticking your hat in the ring... that's all you can do."

Former England captain Dylan Hartley felt that the call from Jones was a striking one and explained more on his perspective about Jones' potential thinking.

"For all of us watching, being pulled off at half-time is not nice and it's not easy," Hartley said.

"That's the time to do it, give Jack van Poortvliet five minutes to get into the game and get a feel for the game. If you wait until half-time, it might take him five or ten minutes to get into the game [after].

"It's a bold thing, not many coaches manage to do it and I quite like it. It's bold.

"You wanted to change tact. He gets all this criticism but was that a point in the game that change tact? Did it lead to small greater things down the way? I like it. It's bold management."