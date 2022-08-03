RFU reveals rise in ticket sales for England Women's internationals after Lionesses' Wembley win

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Following England's Euro 2022 victory, one of Sarina Wiegman's former team-mates, Kristine Lilly says the Lionesses should be targeting World Cup success next Following England's Euro 2022 victory, one of Sarina Wiegman's former team-mates, Kristine Lilly says the Lionesses should be targeting World Cup success next

Ticket sales have soared for England's two September women's internationals following the Lionesses' triumphant Euro 2022 campaign.

The Red Roses face the United States at Sandy Park, Exeter on September 3, before tackling Wales at Ashton Gate in Bristol 11 days later. They are England's final two games before embarking on their World Cup campaign in New Zealand during October and November.

The Lionesses were crowned European champions after beating Germany 2-1 following extra-time at Wembley on Sunday, watched by a crowd of more than 87,000, with the Rugby Football Union saying sales have now more than doubled across the September fixtures.

"We have seen a spike in sales in the period over the weekend and on the Monday following the Euro final," an RFU spokesperson told the PA news agency. "And that was compared to the weekend/Monday prior to the final.

"There has been an average increase of over 100 per cent in ticket sales for both games."

The Red Roses are world-ranked No 1 and have reeled off four successive Six Nations title triumphs. They are also on a 23-match unbeaten run.

England kick off their World Cup campaign against Fiji in Auckland on October 8, which is followed by pool-stage appointments with France and South Africa. The Red Roses were crowned world champions eight years ago, and finished runners-up to New Zealand when the tournament was last staged in 2017.

Hunter: Red Roses can carry Lionesses' momentum

Sarah Hunter believes England's World Cup rugby campaign is perfectly timed to try and "carry on momentum" generated by the Lionesses' stunning Euro 2022 success.

The baton for British women's sport will soon be passed to England captain Hunter and company as the Red Roses target a World Cup triumph in New Zealand, with the 36-year-old aware of considerable expectation and pressure.

"As a female sports player, it has been absolutely incredible to see how the nation has got behind them," Hunter told the PA news agency.

"You expect it with the England men's football team, but for everyone to be talking about it, for it to be all over television, the papers, social media, it just feels like a real turning point, not just for football, but women's sport as a whole.

"I am inspired by what they have done. They have gone all the way to win a European Championship on home soil, which is unbelievable and fantastic to see.

"I watched the final on television, and when the cameras were panning around the stadium you saw so many young girls and you thought this is what they now expect and they can grow up and say 'I want to be Leah Williamson, I want to be Chloe Kelly'.

"My nine-year-old niece was there - her first England match - with a Lionesses shirt on, and that was pretty cool. I think it would be brilliant moving forward how the two teams can learn from each other, how some of the things they do could transfer into rugby, and vice-versa."

Rosso wants more trophies, bigger crowds after Euro win

Alessia Russo hopes England's historic Euro 2022 triumph is the catalyst for more trophies for club and country, and bigger crowds watching the women's game.

Manchester United forward Russo was one of England's stars of the tournament, scoring four goals - including a stunning backheel against Sweden in the semi-finals - as the Lionesses won a major international tournament for the first time.

England's memorable campaign culminated at Wembley on Sunday in front of a record attendance for a men's or women's European Championship final, with the whole experience leaving Russo "hungry for more".

Reflecting on Euro 2022, she exclusively told Sky Sports News: "It's been amazing, my first major tournament. A lot of the girls were saying, 'It's not always like this!'

"The group we've had on this camp has been unbelievable. The talent has always been there in England, even the ones that don't play anymore that have retired, they're supporting us always and have paved the way for us to win those trophies.

"Everything about this team is special; the players, the staff, the support we were given really set us up for success."

Russo continued: "My first major trophy, it makes me so hungry for more. I hope we see more fans in the stadiums at WSL games, that's what we want, we want to fill out stadiums week-in, week-out.

"Having 90,000 people at the final was amazing and it's crazy to play in front of that many people but, at the same time, we want to see them week-in, week-out in the WSL.

"Hopefully this tournament has sparked new fans coming into the game. We've got a packed season with all the top teams and a lot of the England squad is playing in the WSL so there's lots of opportunities to see us much more regularly."