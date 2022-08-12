Allianz Premier 15s: DMP Durham Sharks remain in competition after sourcing funding

DMP Durham Sharks will compete in the 2022-23 Allianz Park 15s season

DMP Durham Sharks have been successful in sourcing the funding required to continue to compete in the Allianz Premier 15s for the 2022-23 season, after significant financial challenges.

It had been feared the side would have to withdraw from the elite competition due to a lack of financial support. The outfit's crowdfunding page had set a target of £50,000 and the current total is just over £26,000.

After a combination of crowdfunding, sponsorship and public support, it was announced on Friday that the Sharks have managed to raise the funds required to meet the necessary standards.

"On behalf of everyone at the club we'd like to thank everyone who has supported the Sharks in any way in recent weeks," a statement said.

"The backing of members, supporters, sponsors and the general public has been incredible and has truly shown the power of sport.

"We would also like to thank the RFU for their support over what has been a very testing time for the club."

"Regular dialogue" will continue throughout the pre-season between DMP Durham Sharks and the RFU, with the club stating it will continue to work hard to develop further commercial revenue streams so they can ensure a sustainable future.

The Allianz Cup and Allianz Premier 15s fixtures for the 2022-23 season will now be announced on August 17, having originally been scheduled for August 4. The season is due to start on November 19, following the conclusion of the Rugby Word Cup in New Zealand the weekend prior.

"We would like to take this opportunity to express our sincere gratitude for all your donations, messages of support and help in sharing our predicament to the wider public," a Sharks player statement added.

"It would not have been possible to secure this outcome without you. We truly are a team of the people."

Last season the DMP Durham Sharks finished bottom of the table and lost all 18 of their fixtures, conceding 1,240 points and scoring just 63.