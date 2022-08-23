Rugby Championship: Australian veteran backs Kurtley Beale and Bernard Foley return for South Africa Test

Bernard Foley (left) and Kurtley Beale could return for Australia's crunch encounter with South Africa in the Rugby Championship on Saturday

The return of veteran backs Kurtley Beale and Bernard Foley has raised Australian morale as they look to rebound against South Africa in the Rugby Championship on Saturday.

The injury-hit Wallabies were thrashed 48-17 by Argentina in San Juan in their last match and are set to face world champions Springboks in Adelaide - live on Sky Sports.

Utility back Beale has not featured for the Wallabies since late 2021 while Foley was named last week in his first Australia squad since the 2019 World Cup.

"They're big personalities, both of them," winger Andrew Kellaway told reporters on Tuesday.

"Kurtley brings his infectious laugh everywhere he goes so he's firstly bringing the morale up.

"He's one of those guys who pump up everyone around him. That's a really great thing. Bernard's the same.

"Having them around makes everyone else feel really confident."

Beale is not expected to play against South Africa on Saturday as he regains fitness and Foley may also miss out on selection while he gets up to speed with the Wallabies' game-plan.

The Wallabies will have plenty of reinforcements, though, including Kellaway, who declared himself clear of a serious hamstring injury that sidelined him since the England series defeat.

Prop Allan Alaalatoa is another back at camp after missing the Pumas match for personal reasons.

Coach Dave Rennie demanded the Wallabies respond after the San Juan capitulation, leading to some "tough conversations" during a review session, Alaalatoa said.

"We just had a sour taste in our mouth after the last game," added the tighthead.

"Unfortunately we went on break and a lot of the boys were probably thinking about it the whole time.

"But everyone turned up this morning at one of our big training sessions and had a bit of edge. That's a good feeling for our preparation so far."

