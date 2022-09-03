Worcester Warriors: Owners tell players and staff that issue causing wages delay is 'resolved'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Worcester Warriors players and staff have pleaded for the club’s owners to find a solution to its financial problems in a series of social media posts. Worcester Warriors players and staff have pleaded for the club’s owners to find a solution to its financial problems in a series of social media posts.

Worcester's owners have told players and staff the banking issue that resulted in the delay to their August wages being paid has now been resolved.

A number of squad members have issued the club with breach of contract notices after the money due into their accounts on Wednesday failed to materialise as promised.

Highly-rated back-row Kyle Hatherell is among those wanting to leave and the PA news agency understands that Leicester and Saracens are now competing with La Rochelle for the South African-born 27-year-old.

The extent of the problems caused by debts that are thought to exceed £25m was revealed during a co-ordinated social media campaign on Friday, where 20-year-old scrum-half Ollie Wynn revealed he had been made homeless and was staying with a senior player.

Fly-half Fin Smith, a target for Northampton, also took part in the campaign on Friday morning in which players and

management called for the club to be saved.

"We're just really frustrated now. We haven't been paid, we don't feel like we're getting what we deserve as a group so we need answers," said Smith on a video released on Twitter.

But in an internal memo issued to staff by co-owners Jason Whittingham and Colin Goldring, who are in advanced talks with two potential buyers, it was stated that salaries were now being paid.

"This situation must be stressful for you all, we are sorry we are in this boat and we've done everything we can to avoid it, all we can do now is deal with what's in front of us," the memo read.

Worcester Warriors will go into the new season having not played a pre-season friendly

"Regarding the payroll situation, the bank have finally confirmed the issue has been resolved and we can process the rest of the player and staff salary payments, some having already gone through.

"There are over 150 payments and each one takes around 10 minutes, the bank are having to constantly watch and approve each one to prevent the blocking IT issue that keeps recurring.

"Those payments have already started going through but we can't guarantee every payment will clear in your account tonight (Friday), but they are finally going out our side.

"Again we are sorry for the delays on getting this payment to you, we know how much strain this puts on you all and we haven't stopped trying to resolve it. No doubt your focus will be on the immediate payroll situation, but I'd also like to say things are progressing well behind the scenes with one investor group in particular."

What is going on at Worcester?

HM Revenue and Customs has frozen the Worcester finances in its pursuit of unpaid tax thought to be more than £6m, and it was only confirmed on Wednesday that they would be able to meet the August payroll due that same day.

Steve Diamond is '100 per cent confident' Worcester will finish the season

Director of rugby Steve Diamond said on Thursday he is "100 per cent confident" the club will complete the season, but his immediate goal is motivating a squad of disgruntled players. Advanced talks are being held with two potential buyers as debt-laden Worcester continue to deal with the financial fallout of the pandemic.

Premiership Rugby has said that Worcester will be involved in the opening weekend of the Gallagher Premiership - they are scheduled to face London Irish on Saturday week - but that announcement was grounded in the news that players

were being paid.

On Friday afternoon it was announced that Whittingham and Goldring are selling League One football club Morecambe, which they own through their company Bond Group Investments.