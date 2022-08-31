Worcester Warriors cancel pre-season clash vs Glasgow Warriors amid financial troubles

Worcester Warriors have cancelled their pre-season clash vs Glasgow Warriors, it has been confirmed

Worcester have cancelled their pre-season match against Glasgow on Friday night to cast further doubt on their participation in the forthcoming Premiership season.

In a statement released on social media by director of rugby Steve Diamond, it was confirmed the clash in Inverness will not take place because players and staff remain unpaid.

"Together we have been forced to take the hugely frustrating and disappointing decision not to travel to Inverness tomorrow for our pre-season fixture against Glasgow Warriors on Friday, as players and staff wages remain unpaid," the statement read.

"The squad have worked hard throughout pre-season and are bitterly disappointed to be put in this position.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"We express our deep sorrow to our hosts Glasgow Warriors who we hope understand the unique and worrying situation we find ourselves in.

"We would like to thank Adam Hewitt for his overwhelming generosity in offering to fund the trip.

Sponsor Adam Hewitt had been prepared to fund Worcester's travel to Scotland

"It simply isn't feasible to play when futures remain uncertain and a decision had to be taken today. It is unethical for professional players to play a full-on game with the risk of injury and the real possibility of no employment to follow,

"We thank everyone for their continued support and for uniting behind us all - together."

Worcester's co-owner Colin Goldring revealed to employees on Tuesday that it was unlikely payroll for August would be met due to the club's finances being frozen by HM Revenue & Customs while they chase unpaid tax.

The statement suggests there is little prospect of players being paid by midnight on Wednesday, adding to fears of an exodus out of Sixways after squad members become free agents through breach of contract.

A winding up petition has been issued by HMRC, with Goldring and his co-owner Jason Whittingham looking to find new buyers while hoping to avoid administration.

Worcester's opening match is against London Irish on September 10 and Diamond is expected to attend the Premiership season launch at Twickenham on Thursday.

"Although we are disappointed by this outcome, we recognise the challenging situation Worcester currently find themselves in and wish them well," Glasgow said in a statement.