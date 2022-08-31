Eddie Jones: Cohesion and planning key for England's 2023 Rugby World Cup preparations for France

England head coach Eddie Jones has spoken of the importance of cohesion for planning towards the 2023 Rugby World Cup

Eddie Jones has stressed cohesion and planning will be central to England's 2023 Rugby World Cup tilt in France, as the squad prepare for autumn Tests with camps in London and Jersey.

England begin their preparations for the Autumn Nations Series with a short training camp in October.

Jones' squad open their campaign against Argentina on Sunday November 6, followed by Japan on Saturday November 12 - England will also face both teams in the Pool stage at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

They will then host New Zealand on Saturday November 19 and finish vs South Africa on Saturday November 26, with all four Tests at Twickenham.

The England squad will first meet in London on Sunday October 2 for a three-day camp, during which they will train at Twickenham Stadium.

They will then travel to Jersey on Monday 26 October for a five-day training camp, before returning to England where they will be based at the England Rugby Performance Centre at Pennyhill Park in Bagshot.

England followed a disappointing 2023 Six Nations with a series win vs the Wallabies in Australia

England trained at the Jersey Reds' ground last year ahead of their 2021 autumn fixtures - where they beat Tonga, Australia and South Africa.

"We're looking forward to getting started and these camps will be crucial preparation for big games this autumn," Jones said.

"We have 13 Tests to the Rugby World Cup so each game is a great learning opportunity and a chance to keep moving forward for this young team. It's vital that we keep building our cohesion and adapting tactically.

Jones' England have 13 Tests to go before the World Cup in France

"We enjoyed our time in Jersey last year, it has excellent facilities and the island is a great setting for a productive training camp. It helped us lay the foundations for a successful autumn campaign and we want for more of the same this year.

"Our game is based on the traditional strengths of set piece and physicality so we are aiming to set the tone in November, starting with an impressive Argentina team.

"We can't wait to be back in front of our supporters at Twickenham and play some good rugby against some really tough opposition."