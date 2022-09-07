Welsh Rugby Union updates policy to bar transgender women from female rugby

The Welsh Rugby Union has followed other national governing bodies in banning transgender women from playing full-contact female rugby.

"In line with World Rugby guidance", the WRU is following in the footsteps of the RFU and IRFU in recent weeks.

In a statement released on Wednesday evening, the union stated that they are making the move 'based on the best current medical and scientific evidence'.

At present, there are no registered transgender players in the Welsh women's game.

"The Welsh Rugby Union has amended its gender participation policy with immediate effect, based on the best current medical and scientific evidence and in line with World Rugby guidance," read a statement.

"The WRU Board voted this evening to pass the amended policy which also aligns with the already published stance of other governing bodies such as the Irish Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football Union.

"The new policy means contact rugby for players in the female category is limited to those whose sex was recorded as female at birth. This is a departure from the previous policy which allowed for participation in the women's game for transgender women depending on the outcome of a thorough medical process including testosterone tests prior to registration to play.

"Recent peer reviewed research provides evidence that there are physical differences between those whose sex was assigned as male and those as female at birth, and advantages in strength, stamina and physique brought about by male puberty are significant and retained even after testosterone suppression.

The WRU has also committed to an ongoing review of the policy as new evidence, research and insights become available.

"With the provision of non-contact formats of the game, coaching, refereeing and a wide range of volunteering opportunities, the WRU firmly believes there is a place for everyone in Welsh rugby and works hard and proactively on the vitally important area of inclusion throughout the game in Wales."