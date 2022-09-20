Women's Rugby World Cup: England announce 32-player squad led by captain Sarah Hunter

Sarah Hunter retains the England captaincy for the World Cup

England Women have announced a squad of 32 for this year's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

In a mix of experience and new talent, the squad includes six who were part of the 2014 World Cup winning squad, while 19 members of the group are in contention to make their maiden World Cup appearances in New Zealand.

Established figures such as Emily Scarratt, Vickii Cornborough and Marlie Packer are present alongside rising stars Lucy Packer and Helena Rowland, who have been impressing in an England jersey, while Sarah Hunter retains the captaincy

The most notable omission is World Cup-winning scrum half Natasha "Mo" Hunt, who many expected to be England's starting No 9 at the tournament but has not even made the squad in a substitute capacity.

Head coach Simon Middleton is happy with his "outstanding" squad, and believes there is further strength available should England lose any of the named players to injury.

"First and foremost I would like to start by acknowledging those who have missed out on selection. There is not one single player in the wider squad who hasn't given their all," he said.

Emily Scarratt remains a pivotal figure in the side

"Nobody has given less than their absolute best, they should be proud of their efforts throughout the team's campaign to date.



"If between now and the tournament, or during the World Cup, we have to call anyone up, we can do it with 100 per cent confidence that we are bringing a top player in.



"I would like to say a huge congratulations to those who have made the squad. To earn selection means you have done some special things and you have been outstanding in your application to training and performances.



"We are really confident with the balance of the squad. I am pleased with the way the team is gelling and how our game is coming together. There is still plenty to work on, we expect to improve game-on-game."

Hunter will skipper the side, with 19 forwards and 13 backs making up the squad, and the captain been lauded by Middleton for the "outstanding attributes" she brings to the role.



"While this is a squad announcement and not about singling out individuals, it would be remiss not to reference our captain, Sarah Hunter," he added.

England are riding high after winning the Six Nations earlier this year

"Sarah is a better captain now than she has ever been. She has owned the captaincy and how she represents the squad on and off the field is absolutely brilliant.

"When you work with someone for so long you sometimes need to remind yourself of her outstanding attributes, she is unbelievable in how she conducts herself.

"Her pride in and love of representing her country is as strong as ever. She is a class act and we are very fortunate to have her leading the side at this tournament."

The World Cup begins on October 8 in Auckland, closing with the final in the same city on November 12.

England are drawn in Pool C with France, South Africa and Fiji - their first opponents on the tournament's opening day.

England Women Rugby World Cup squad

Forwards: Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury, 32 caps), Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 46 caps), Hannah Botterman (Saracens, 30 caps), Shaunagh Brown (Harlequins, 27 caps), Poppy Cleall (Saracens, 57 caps), Amy Cokayne (Harlequins, 64 caps), Vickii Cornborough (Harlequins, 70 caps), Lark Davies (Bristol Bears, 41 caps), Rosie Galligan (Harlequins, 7 caps), Sarah Hunter (C; Loughborough Lightning, 135 caps), Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning, 4 caps), Laura Keates (University of Worcester Warriors, 62 caps), Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury, 51 caps), Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 11 caps), Cath O'Donnell (Loughborough Lightning, 20 caps), Marlie Packer (Saracens, 84 caps), Connie Powell (Gloucester-Hartpury, 5 caps), Morwenna Talling (Loughborough Lightning, 4 caps), Abbie Ward (Bristol Bears, 56 caps).



Backs: Holly Aitchison (Saracens, 10 caps), Jess Breach (Saracens, 23 caps), Abby Dow (Wasps, 24 caps), Zoe Harrison (Saracens, 40 caps), Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury, 5 caps), Leanne Infante (Saracens, 52 caps), Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 25 caps), Claudia MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs, 20 caps), Sarah McKenna (Saracens, 42 caps), Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 5 caps), Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 5 caps), Emily Scarratt (VC; Loughborough Lightning, 103 caps), Lydia Thompson (University of Worcester Warriors, 54 caps).