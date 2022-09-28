Worcester Warriors administrators hold discussions over potential buyers of suspended club

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Worcester Warriors have been suspended from all RFU competitions after missing the deadline to meet the necessary requirements to continue Worcester Warriors have been suspended from all RFU competitions after missing the deadline to meet the necessary requirements to continue

Worcester Warriors' administrators have held "credible discussions" with more than one party interested in buying the suspended Premiership club and have told Sky Sports News the process needs to be accelerated to move forward in "weeks rather than months."

Julie Palmer is one of those leading the administration process for Begbies Traynor after Worcester failed to show the RFU credible evidence earlier this week that their current owners had a viable financial model moving forward.

As a result Worcester's involvement in the Premiership, Allianz Premier 15s, Allianz Cup and other age group competitions has been paused, and Palmer admits time is of the essence in progressing the sale of the club.

"We've been in position for just over 24 hours and our main focus is engaging with interested parties," Palmer told Sky Sports News.

"We've had expression of interests and credible early discussions with more than one party, but we want someone to offer a long-term credible financial proposal.

"Our duty is to the creditors but the buyers have to satisfy the RFU they are going to be able to run a rugby club."

Not all of the club is in administration - WRFC Players Limited, which is responsible for paying the players is not, something which keeps the squad within the terms of their contract.

WRFC Players Limited is due to in court on October 5 where it faces the threat of being liquidated, at which point players would be released from their contracts.

As things stand it is expected the players will not be paid on time on Friday and from this they would have a 14-day period to be paid before being able to sign for other clubs.

The players have currently been training alone, but were hopeful they may be able to return to some group sessions albeit away from the club's training ground at some point next week.