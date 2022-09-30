Worcester Warriors players go unpaid and can walk away from contracts in two weeks if wages not delivered

Players and staff at stricken Premiership club Worcester Warriors will not be paid on Friday.

Players at the troubled club were due to receive their wages at the end of September, but Sky Sports News understands that will not happen.

Players will now legally be allowed to walk away from their contracts if they are not paid in the next two weeks.

Worcester were placed into administration on Monday after being suspended from all competitions by the Rugby Football Union, having missed the deadline to show plans were in place to move forward from their financial crisis.

The Warriors are saddled with more than £25m of debt, with an HMRC winding-up order due in October.

The players are training alone but are hopeful they may be able to return to some group sessions, albeit away from the club's training ground, at some point next week.

Association sought 'clarity' over plans

On Thursday, the Rugby Players Association requested "clarity be provided urgently" to players, with players unable to move elsewhere at the moment.

The RPA confirmed that WRFC Players Ltd, the company holding the contracts for Worcester's players, is not currently in administration, meaning there is no ability to terminate contracts and move elsewhere.

"Our members are currently in a position where WRFC Players Ltd, the company holding their contracts, is not in administration, whilst WRFC Trading Ltd (in administration) has entered the administration process," the RPA statement read.

WRFC Players Limited is due in court on October 5 when it faces the threat of being liquidated, at which point players would be released from their contracts.

'Credible' talks with potential buyers held

On Wednesday, administrators said they had held "credible" talks with more than one party interested in buying the club.

"We've been in position for just over 24 hours and our main focus is engaging with interested parties," Julie Palmer, who is one of the leading administrators from Begbies Traynor, told Sky Sports News.

"We've had expression of interests and credible early discussions with more than one party, but we want someone to offer a long-term, credible financial proposal.

"Our duty is to the creditors, but the buyers have to satisfy the RFU they are going to be able to run a rugby club."