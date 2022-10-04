Jamie George: Saracens hooker ruled out of England's Autumn Nations Series Test matches

Jamie George is out of England's autumn internationals due to injury

Jamie George has been ruled out of England's Autumn Nations Series matches after suffering a foot injury.

The hooker sustained the injury while playing for club Saracens in their 51-18 win over Leicester Tigers in the Gallagher Premiership at the weekend.

Saracens announced on Tuesday George is expected to be sidelined for 10 weeks with the injury, meaning he will miss England's matches against world champions South Africa, New Zealand, Argentina and Japan in November.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"Jamie George suffered a foot injury during the match against Leicester Tigers at the weekend," a statement posted on Saracens' website.

"It is expected that he will be out for around 10 weeks, returning in early December."

George, who has won 69 caps for the national team, started in all three Tests against Australia in the summer as England secured a 2-1 series win against the Wallabies in their own backyard.

England's Autumn Nations Series fixtures England vs Argentina Sunday, November 6 at 2.15pm England vs Japan Saturday, November 12 at 3.15pm England vs New Zealand Saturday, November 19 at 5.30pm England vs South Africa Saturday, November 26 at 5.30pm

The 31-year-old was named in Eddie Jones' 36-man training squad for the upcoming Autumn Nations Series games too, but his injury means Luke Cowan-Dickie will likely take the No 2 shirt for those matches.

Also waiting in the wings behind the Exeter Chiefs hooker is uncapped Harlequins player Jack Walker.

The former England U20 international received his first call-up from Jones for the series in Australia during the summer and was again included in the squad for this autumn's matches.

Cockerill: Tuilagi in tremendous shape, more mature and motivated to be part of 2023 World Cup

England forwards coach Richard Cockerill spoke to Sky Sports on Tuesday at press conference duties, and explained the differences he sees between centre Manu Tuilagi now, and when he first coached him at Leicester in 2009/2010.

"His professionalism and the way he looks after himself. He's in really tremendous shape, his body weight is good, he's lean and ripped.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England forwards coach Richard Cockerill says a more mature Manu Tuilagi is as motivated as ever to play for the team at next year's Rugby World Cup in France England forwards coach Richard Cockerill says a more mature Manu Tuilagi is as motivated as ever to play for the team at next year's Rugby World Cup in France

"He's obviously now a family man with different responsibilities. So he's just a good pro, and understands his body really well.

"And he manages himself on and off the field really well. He's just more mature, and more knowledgeable about what he needs to do to keep fit.

"Definitely [he's got the bit between his teeth]. He's very motivated, he's always been very keen to play for England right from the start, and there's a history behind that with how he came into the country [from Samoa].

"He's very motivated and very keen to be part of the World Cup."