Women's Rugby World Cup: England head coach Simon Middleton makes one change to Red Roses team for game vs France

Marlie Packer comes into England's starting XV to face France

England have made one change to their matchday squad for their Rugby World Cup Pool C showdown with France.

The Red Roses face Les Bleus at 8am UK time on Saturday, at Northland Events Centre, Whangarei.

Marlie Packer returns to the team at openside flanker, with Sadia Kabeya dropping out of the squad, after starting in the 84-19 defeat of Fiji in England's tournament opener last weekend.

Sarah Hunter captains the side at No 8 and will earn her 137th cap to become the joint most-capped England international, drawing level with Red Roses prop Rocky Clark.

The bench, meanwhile, is unchanged.

England: 15 Ellie Kildunne, 14 Lydia Thompson, 13 Emily Scarratt, 12 Helena Rowland, 11 Claudia MacDonald, 10 Zoe Harrison, 9 Leanne Infante; 1 Vickii Cornborough, 2 Amy Cokayne, 3 Sarah Bern, 4 Zoe Aldcroft, 5 Abbie Ward, 6 Alex Matthews, 7 Marlie Packer, 8 Sarah Hunter (c)



Replacements: 16 Connie Powell, 17 Hannah Botterman,18 Maud Muir, 19 Cath O'Donnell, 20 Poppy Cleall, 21 Lucy Packer, 22 Holly Aitchison, 23 Abby Dow

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Women's Rugby World Cup favourites England can take inspiration from the Euro-winning Lionesses, according to head coach Simon Middleton Women's Rugby World Cup favourites England can take inspiration from the Euro-winning Lionesses, according to head coach Simon Middleton

"The opening weekend at Eden Park was a special event to be a part of," said head coach Simon Middleton

"World Cups are huge occasions and it doesn't matter how many caps you have or how many games you've played nerves can come into play and we saw that a little bit with us last week. I was delighted with the way the team problem-solved and performed after half-time. It showed great character.

"Our aim was always to field a consistent side for our opening two matches. The wider squad are all aware of the situation and what they need to do to earn their place. As a coaching group, we know it's far easier to play than not play in competitions but that doesn't diminish anyone's role, the part they play or the responsibility they hold. Whatever we achieve will be down to the squad not the team. We arrived as a 32 and we stand or fall as a 32.

"France always present a huge challenge and this time it will be no different. They have a new-look coaching set-up since we last played and we look forward to another big test and what I expect to be a close contest."