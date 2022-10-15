Women's Rugby World Cup: Simon Middleton says France battle a 'reality check' for Red Roses

England dominated territory throughout the contest but struggled to find their attacking flair

Simon Middleton says the closely-fought battle with France provides a "reality check" for England's 'favourites' tag at the Rugby World Cup.

England are strong favourites with the bookmakers to win the tournament, a status justified by their record-breaking run of 27 Test victories.

But the Red Roses were tested by a strong French defensive line that left them sometimes struggling in attack on their way to a 13-7 win, and Middleton urged caution afterwards.

"It was a really, really tough game, a great physical battle, a real tactical battle and to be honest, it was what I expected," said Middleton.

"I have been saying since I came here, I understand where the sort of 'favourites' tag comes from but too many people are making us out to be too big favourites.

France's defensive line remained solid throughout and gave England some questions to answer

"If that is a quarter final or a knockout game, one bounce of the ball and we would be on the plane on the way home.

"That is what it is going to be like when you get to the biggest games.

"So, hopefully it is a reality check for everybody who is probably making us to be more favourites than we are.

"We played outstandingly well in that game for 55 or 60 minutes and then again at the end to finish the game off, but it just shows the nature of this level of competition.

"If you make a few errors or you don't take your chances then you are one score from potentially being out of the competition.

"That will be the big learning for us, the clinical nature, we had certainly three or four chances that we have to take.

"We miss a couple of chances and we just end up being in a real dog fight."

Despite the tough encounter, Middleton thinks his side can take huge confidence from beating one of their toughest rivals.

"They are just absolutely thrilled that they have just won another Test match against one of the best sides in the world," he added of his players.

"It was classic World Cup rugby.

Emily Scarratt proved to be the difference between the two sides, scoring and finding pinpoint accuracy with the boot

"I think France are probably the best defensive side in the world. I would throw us into the equation as well, but they are so tough and so well organised and they attack the breakdown a lot which made for the physical nature of the game today.

"I think it will benefit both sides. It shows you where it is at and it gives you the barometer of what you need to expect if you are going to make the semis and going to make the final because that will be the nature of the game.

"If you are going to come to New Zealand and try to take the World Cup off the Black Ferns you need to be able to go toe to toe, whatever that looks like."

England are back in action on Sunday 23 October as they face South Africa in their final game in Pool C.