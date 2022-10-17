Cadan Murley earns first England call-up for autumn series, Henry Slade and Elliot Daly miss out

Cadan Murley comes into the England set up for their autumn fixtures

Eddie Jones has handed Cadan Murley a first England call-up for the Autumn Nations Series, while Henry Slade and Elliot Daly miss out on selection.

Murley previously played for England at U18 and U20s level and is part of a 36-player squad that will meet up on Monday for a five-day training camp in Jersey.

Slade has been left out by Jones, as well as fellow backs Danny Care, Daly and Joe Marchant.

The Exeter Chief missed the summer tour to Australia because of shoulder surgery but has been in action for his club since the start of the season, as has Daly at Saracens.

Will Joseph, Guy Porter, Manu Tuilagi and Owen Farrell are the recognised centres named in the 36-player group.

Neither Care nor Marchant was selected for England's most recent training camp and both remain out of the international frame for now. Ollie Lawrence has also not been included by Jones.

Prop Kyle Sinckler returns having sat out the 2-1 series victory over the Wallabies due to a back issue. Max Malins, Raffi Quirke and Val Rapava Ruskin are also back involved.

England will play Argentina in the first of their four matches at Twickenham Stadium on Sunday, November 6. They will then host Japan, followed by New Zealand and South Africa.

England coach Jones said: "This is a very strong, vibrant squad and a number of good players have been left out. We are pleased with the depth and the strength of the squad.

"The autumn internationals will be like a mini–World Cup for us, starting with two tough games against Argentina and Japan which mirrors our pool fixtures at next year's tournament.

"Then we'll have knock-out type games against New Zealand and South Africa - all four games will be great tests for us."

England's Autumn Nations Series fixtures England vs Argentina Sunday, November 6 at 2.15pm England vs Japan Saturday, November 12 at 3.15pm England vs New Zealand Saturday, November 19 at 5.30pm England vs South Africa Saturday, November 26 at 5.30pm

Jones has also announced an additional to England's staff with Danny Kerry MBE joining as training coordinator.

Kerry previously spent 17 years at Great Britain Hockey, where he was the most successful coach in their history - including leading Team GB's women's field hockey to a gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Joe Lewis will move to a full-time senior analyst role, working closely with forwards coaches Richard Cockerill and Matt Proudfoot.



"I've known Danny for a long time and his depth and breadth of coaching knowledge will be a real asset to us as staff as we work towards becoming the best coaching team in the world," Jones said.



"Joe will move back to an analyst role where he has a real impact and suits his strengths and skills."

England squad

Forwards: Alex Coles, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tom Curry, Ellis Genge, Joe Heyes, Jonny Hill, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, George McGuigan, Val Rapava Ruskin, David Ribbans, Bevan Rod, Sam Simmonds, Kyle Sinckler, Jack Singleton, Hugh Tizard, Billy Vunipola, Mako Vunipola and Jack Willis.

Backs: Henry Arundell, Joe Cokanasiga, Owen Farrell, George Furbank, Will Joseph, Max Malins, Jonny May, Cadan Murley, Jack Nowell, Guy Porter, Raffi Quirke, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Jack van Poortvliet and Ben Youngs.

Unavailable for selection due to injury: Alfie Barbeary, Ollie Chessum, Nic Dolly, Alex Dombrandt, Charlie Ewels, Tommy Freeman, George Ford, Jamie George, Sam Jeffries, Nick Isiekwe, Harry Randall, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill and Jack Walker.