Wasps: Gallagher Premiership club placed into administration | 167 players, staff made redundant

Wasps have been placed into administration and have immediately ceased trading, a statement from the club has announced.

Wasps Holdings Limited is the holding company for Wasps men's and women's rugby teams, and Wasps netball. The company now has ceased trading, with Andrew Sheridan and Rajnesh Mittal of FRP have been appointed as Administrators.

The Coventry-based club had a debt pile that included an unpaid tax bill owed to HM Revenue & Customs and faced having to repay a £35m bond which had helped finance the club's relocation to Coventry in 2014.

The administrators FRP said 167 employees have been made redundant, including all members of the playing squads and coaching staff.

The former Premiership and European champions had filed a notice in the High Court last month stating their intention to appoint an administrator to secure their future.

The club withdrew the men's team ahead of last weekend's fixture against Exeter Chiefs and the club were suspended from the Gallagher Premiership.

Rugby Football Union (RFU) regulations state that a club placed in administration during the season will be relegated for the following campaign, unless they can prove that it was a 'no-fault insolvency event'.

This is defined by the regulations as circumstances 'beyond the control and without the fault or negligence of the affected club' and the club was unable to prevent with reasonable diligence. For example, the Covid pandemic or a natural disaster.

Wasps are the second Premiership club to go into administration this season after Worcester Warriors.

