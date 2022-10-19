Scotland: Finn Russell omitted from squad for autumn internationals as Jamie Ritchie named captain

Russell is not included

Gregor Townsend has named his Scotland squad for the upcoming autumn international Tests.

They will face Australia, Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina on four consecutive weekends at BT Murrayfield, starting on Saturday, October 29.

Jamie Ritchie is set to captain the side, while Finn Russell has been omitted from the selection.

Ritchie is taking over as captain

Scotland squad for autumn internationals

Forwards

Ewan Ashman (Sale Sharks) 4 caps

Josh Bayliss (Bath Rugby) 3 caps

Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors) 22 caps

Dave Cherry (Edinburgh Rugby) 7 caps

Andy Christie (Saracens) 3 caps

Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh Rugby) 2 caps

Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) 23 caps

Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors) uncapped

Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 24 caps

Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 50 caps

Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh Rugby) 55 caps

Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs) 69 caps

Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors) 67 caps

Nick Haining (Edinburgh Rugby) 11 caps

WP Nel (Edinburgh Rugby) 48 caps

Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh Rugby) - CAPTAIN - 32 caps

Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby) 12 caps

Sam Skinner (Edinburgh Rugby) 22 caps

Rory Sutherland (Ulster Rugby) 20 caps

George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) 27 caps

Murphy Walker (Glasgow Warriors) uncapped

Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby) 51 caps

Backs

Mark Bennett (Edinburgh Rugby) 27 caps

Darcy Graham (Edinburgh Rugby) 29 caps

Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby) 36 caps

Adam Hastings (Gloucester Rugby) 26 caps

Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs) 93 caps

George Horne (Glasgow Warriors) 17 caps

Damien Hoyland (Edinburgh Rugby) 4 caps

Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby) 34 caps

Stafford McDowall (Glasgow Warriors) uncapped

Rufus McLean (Glasgow Warriors) 3 caps

Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) 54 caps

Cameron Redpath (Bath Rugby) 2 caps

Ollie Smith (Glasgow Warriors) 1 cap

Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors) 5 caps

Ross Thompson (Glasgow Warriors) 3 caps

Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors) 7 caps

Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby) 19 caps

Ben White (London Irish) 6 caps