Justin Tipuric, Ken Owens, Leigh Halfpenny return to Wales squad for autumn internationals; Dan Biggar ruled out

Leigh Halfpenny is one of the three major returnees for Wales, alongside Ken Owens and Justin Tipuric

Back-row Justin Tipuric, hooker Ken Owens and full-back Leigh Halfpenny have all returned to Wales' squad for the autumn internationals, each after missing more than a year of Test rugby.

Tipuric (shoulder), Owens (back) and Halfpenny (knee) each make their returns as part of a 35-man squad picked by head coach Wayne Pivac to face New Zealand, Argentina, Georgia and Australia next month in the Autumn Nations Series.

Skipper Dan Biggar is not included, however, due to a knee injury picked up playing for Northampton Saints. Also out injured are key men Liam Williams (shoulder), Josh Navidi (neck) and Wyn Jones. No decision over the captaincy has been made as yet.

Wales skipper Dan Biggar misses out on the squad due to a knee injury

Five uncapped players are chosen by Pivac in back-row Josh Macleod (Scarlets), centre Joe Hawkins (Ospreys), wing Rio Dyer (Dragons), scrum-half Dane Blacker and fly-half Sam Costelow (both Scarlets).

Headline omissions include experienced Scarlets scrum-half Gareth Davies, Cardiff loosehead Rhys Carre and Cardiff back-row Thomas Young.

"It's great to have Ken, Justin and Leigh back after long-term injuries," Pivac said on Tuesday after naming the squad,

"They are three great players who have served Wales very well. They are all British and Irish Lions so quality players.

Openside flanker Tipuric returns to the fold after a serious scapula/shoulder injury

"We're excited to have them in the squad for obvious reasons. We have a number of young players in this squad so it will be great for them to rub shoulders with these experienced ones."

Regarding the captaincy, Pivac confirmed: "For us, it's about finalising the squad today and then we'll look closely at who's going to lead the side.

"We have quite a few options with a lot of experience in the squad now. There's probably an opportunity for more than one captain in this series."

Hooker Owens returns following a lengthy back injury

Ospreys back row Jac Morgan and Cardiff fly-half Rhys Priestland return to the set-up, having missed out on the summer tour to South Africa, while loosehead props Rhodri Jones (Dragons) and Nicky Smith (Ospreys) return for the first time since the summer of 2021 and Exeter second row Christ Tshiunza for the first time since November last year.

"There's a lot of young players we've been keeping an eye on for a number of years through the age group system and now playing club rugby," Pivac said of the young and uncapped players in the group.

"There's a view of the here and now in this squad but also beyond Rugby World Cup 2023 to the tournament in 2027, so there's some young guys getting the opportunity to taste the camp environment.

"They may or may not get game time, but it will be a great experience for them.

"Dane Blacker has been playing well at nine for the Scarlets. We know a lot about Gareth (Davies), it's not the end of the road for Gareth, I've spoken to him.

"Sam Costelow is another young player at the Scarlets playing well and having come through the age grade system. Joe Hawkins is the same, he captained the U20s so he's a player for the future.

Wayne Pivac's side will host New Zealand, Argentina, Georgia and Australia this November

"Rio Dyer came into camp ahead of the South Africa Test series to help the squad prepare and perform well. He's currently playing really well for the Dragons.

"Josh Macleod is an interesting one. He's been selected in a couple of camps before. Unfortunately he was injured before coming in playing for the Scarlets, then we actually named him to play in a Six Nations game against Scotland and he ruptured his Achilles in training, which was devastating for him.

"He's a guy that's been on our radar for some time and to get him into the squad and have another look at him, we're excited for Josh."

Wales 35-man Autumn Nations Series squad

Forwards (20): Rhodri Jones, Nicky Smith, Gareth Thomas, Ryan Elias, Dewi Lake, Ken Owens, Tomas Francis, Dillon Lewis, Sam Wainwright, Adam Beard, Ben Carter, Alun Wyn Jones, Will Rowlands, Taulupe Faletau, Dan Lydiate, Josh MacLeod, Jac Morgan, Tommy Reffell, Justin Tipuric, Christ Tshiunza

Backs (15): Dane Blacker, Kieran Hardy, Tomos Williams, Gareth Anscombe, Sam Costelow, Rhys Priestland, Joe Hawkins, George North, Nick Tompkins, Owen Watkin, Josh Adams, Alex Cuthbert, Rio Dyer, Leigh Halfpenny, Louis Rees-Zammit

Players unavailable for selection due to injury: Taine Basham, Dan Biggar, Leon Brown, Seb Davies, Wyn Jones, Josh Navidi, Johnny Williams, Liam Williams