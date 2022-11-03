Autumn Internationals: Stuart Hogg to start at full-back as Scotland change six for Fiji

Stuart Hogg is poised to start for Scotland a full-back

Scotland's record try-scorer Stuart Hogg will make a first international appearance of the season and Adam Hastings returns to start against Fiji on Saturday.

Alongside the arrivals of Hogg and Hastings, four other new faces are named in the backs. Vice-captain Chris Harris will link up with Cameron Redpath, who is set to earn a first cap at BT Murrayfield, in midfield.

Duhan van der Merwe and Darcy Graham are selected on either wing, with Ali Price continuing at scrum-half.

Head coach Gregor Townsend has amended two in his pack after the team were narrowly beaten by Australia last weekend. Richie Gray returns to the international fold for a first start since 2017 and George Turner comes in at hooker.

Pierre Schoeman and Zander Fagerson complete the front row while vice-captain Grant Gilchrist joins Gray in the second row.

Jamie Ritchie will lead Scotland as captain from the back row, alongside Hamish Watson and Matt Fagerson. Prop Murphy Walker could make his Scotland debut off the bench.

Elsewhere, Dave Cherry has been replaced in the squad by Fraser Brown after picking up a hamstring injury in training.

Scotland's Autumn Internationals Saturday, October 29 Scotland 15-16 Australia 5.30pm Saturday, November 5 Scotland vs Fiji 1pm Sunday, November 13 Scotland vs New Zealand 2.15pm Saturday, November 19 Scotland vs Argentina 3.15pm

"It's a physical challenge," Townsend said about what awaits his side this weekend facing Fiji.

"They're big men, they're the most powerful athletes that we get to play against in rugby. They're very skilful too and we've got to watch out that our accuracy is at its highest level.

"If we're inaccurate with passing, kicking or contact, they're going to make breaks against us. They always get better when they spend time together and I'm sure they've been working hard all week to get their combinations working.

"We know as a group of individuals and as a team, they're very, very dangerous."

"We put in a good performance against Australia," Townsend continued. "We know we had opportunities to win and while we're disappointed, we've got a full squad this week with a lot of competition.

"It's an opportunity for these players to put a marker down," he concluded.

Scotland: 15. Stuart Hogg, 14. Darcy Graham, 13. Chris Harris (vice-captain), 12. Cameron Redpath, 11. Duhan van der Merwe, 10. Adam Hastings, 9. Ali Price, 1. Pierre Schoeman, 2. George Turner, 3. Zander Fagerson, 4. Richie Gray, 5. Grant Gilchrist (vice-captain), 6. Jamie Ritchie (captain) 7. Hamish Watson, 8. Matt Fagerson.

Replacements: 16. Ewan Ashman, 17. Rory Sutherland, 18. Murphy Walker, 19. Jonny Gray, 20. Jack Dempsey, 21. Ben White, 22. Blair Kinghorn, 23. Sione Tuipulotu.