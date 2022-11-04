Owen Farrell fit to captain England vs Argentina, Alex Coles in for debut | Manu Tuilagi, Joe Cokanasiga return

Owen Farrell has been declared fit to captain England on Sunday vs Argentina, while Northampton forward Alex Coles will make his Test debut.

Manu Tuilagi and Joe Cokanasiga return to the team for the Autumn Nations Series opener (Sunday, 2.15pm kick-off), with Japan, New Zealand and South Africa to come in successive weeks this month at Twickenham.

England head coach Eddie Jones has made eight changes to the side that beat Australia in July's third Test series-decider.

Five changes come in the forward pack as Exeter Chiefs hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie, Bristol Bears tight-head prop Kyle Sinckler, Saracens lock Maro Itoje - starting at blindside flanker this weekend - and Sale Sharks flanker Tom Curry all return to start, while Coles comes in for his Test debut in the second row.

In the backs, Bath wing Joe Cokanasiga, Sale centre Manu Tuilagi and Leicester scrum-half Ben Youngs come in.

Farrell captains the side from inside-centre, with Marcus Smith starting at fly-half. Sunday's Test is the first time Farrell, Tuilagi and Smith start alongside one another.

Hooker Jamie George, blindside flanker Courtney Lawes, openside Lewis Ludlam, wing Tommy Freeman, tight-head prop Will Stuart and lock Ollie Chessum are out injured, while other starters from July missing are scrum-half Danny Care and centre Guy Porter.

Among the replacements, Gloucester hooker Jack Singleton, Saracens loose-head Mako Vunipola and Leicester Tigers tight-head Joe Heyes provide front-row cover.

In a 6/2 split of forwards/backs on the bench, Northampton second row Dave Ribbans, back-rows Sam Simmonds (Exeter) and Jack Willis (unattached, formerly Wasps), Leicester scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet and Exeter centre Henry Slade complete the squad.

"It's been a really good week of preparation and I've been very pleased with the squad's attitude," head coach Jones said on Friday.

"They've shown real work ethic and a determination to improve and our leaders, Owen [Farrell], Ellis [Genge] and Jack [Nowell] have really lifted the team.

Eddie Jones' England face Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa at Twickenham this month

"We're looking forward to a great game of rugby at a full Twickenham Stadium against a very good Argentina side. It's been a tough time for rugby lately and we hope that these autumn games show just what a special game it is."

England: 15 Freddie Steward, 14 Joe Cokanasiga, 13 Manu Tuilagi, 12 Owen Farrell (c), 11 Jack Nowell, 10 Marcus Smith, 9 Ben Youngs; 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 4 Alex Coles, 5 Jonny Hill, 6 Maro Itoje, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: 16 Jack Singleton, 17 Mako Vunipola, 18 Joe Heyes, 19 Dave Ribbans, 20 Sam Simmonds 21 Jack Willis, 22 Jack van Poortvliet, 23 Henry Slade.