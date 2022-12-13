WRU reaches resolution with former women's rugby general manger Charlotte Wathan after discrimination claims

The Welsh Rugby Union has reached an “amicable resolution” with the organisation's former general manager of women's rugby after claims were made of sexual discrimination.

Charlotte Wathan had launched employment tribunal proceedings over the claims, but a case scheduled to take place next year has now been withdrawn.

In a formal grievance letter she sent to the WRU in 2021, Wathan claimed to have reported a number of alleged inappropriate incidents to the organisation, and that no action was taken. She left the WRU earlier this year.

"The WRU confirms that an amicable resolution (satisfying both parties) has been reached with Charlotte Wathan, who resigned as general manager women's rugby in February 2022," a WRU spokesperson said.

"The WRU is proud of its efforts around inclusivity, equality and diversity and will continue with its work in this important area.

"We wish Charlotte well for the future."

WRU chief executive Steve Phillips has vowed the governing body will not be complacent over diversity

Speaking on Tuesday, WRU chief executive Steve Phillips vowed the governing body will not allow complacency to creep in when it comes to diversity.

"We want to be on top of these things, and we will never be complacent on anything on diversity," Phillips said. "Anything related to equality is very important to us.

"The expectations are very high at the WRU, and rightly so, and we will maintain those standards."