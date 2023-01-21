Courtney Lawes a doubt for Six Nations as he limps off in Northampton's Heineken Champions Cup defeat

England flanker Courtney Lawes' participation in this season's Six Nations is in doubt after he limped off in the 29th minute of Northampton's 31-13 defeat to La Rochelle in the Heineken Champions Cup.

Lawes has been beset with injuries of late and if he is ruled out it will be a serious blow to England's chances of a successful campaign.

England's Six Nations fixtures vs Scotland - Saturday February 4 (Twickenham)

vs Italy - Sunday February 12 (Twickenham)

vs Wales - Saturday February 25 (Cardiff)

vs France - Saturday March 11 (Twickenham)

vs Ireland - Saturday March 18 (Dublin)

The loss of Lawes completed a miserable afternoon for Saints, as centre Fraser Dingwall was sent off for a high challenge just 10 minutes after the 33-year-old had left the field, and lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto also received a red card in the dying moments.

Referee Andrea Piardi shows a red card to Northampton Saints' Lukhan Salakaia-Loto in the dying moments of the game

With these two key departures, Saints had no chance of competing with the reigning champions so they fell to their fourth defeat in the competition, which left them rooted to the bottom of Pool B with just a single point.

Quentin Lespiaucq-Brettes scored two tries for La Rochelle, Levani Botia, Ulupano Seuteni and Gregory Alldritt the others with Antoine Hastoy kicking three conversions.

Tom James scored a try for Northampton with Fin Smith adding two penalties and a conversion.

Harlequins 39-29 Sharks

Harlequins took advantage of crisp conditions to end their victory drought with a 39-29 win against the Sharks that propels them into the Heineken Champions Cup knockout phase.

Danny Care celebrated his 350th appearance for Quins with a try and there were also touch downs for Alex Dombrandt, Cadan Murley, Stephan Lewies and Nick David in a comfortable bonus-point triumph.

Danny Care crossed the whitewash on his 350th appearance

The 2021 Gallagher Premiership champions revelled in the sunshine at Twickenham Stoop to continue the revival begun against Racing 92 a week earlier, clinching their first victory since December 18.

They led 21-8 in the first 20 minutes alone and having faced a spirited comeback from a Sharks team featuring South Africa stars Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, Ox Nche and Lukhanyo Am, they accelerated clear once more in the third quarter.