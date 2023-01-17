Steve Borthwick: Six Nations is priority, not Rugby World Cup; Owen Farrell as captain 'straightforward'

Steve Borthwick says England's focus is on the upcoming Six Nations and not the Rugby World Cup in eight months' time, adding the decision to name Owen Farrell as captain was "straightforward".

Head coach Borthwick, who replaced Eddie Jones after the Australian was sacked on December 6 by the Rugby Football Union (RFU), also conceded Farrell's tackling will need to change after the fly-half's latest ban for a dangerous tackle.

Speaking on Monday after naming his squad for the 2023 Six Nations, Borthwick was clear in his answers and direction for the team.

The 43-year-old also refused to get side-tracked by the news Jones was appointed Australia head coach late on Sunday (UK time), in a move which could set in motion a reunion at the quarter-final stage of the World Cup in France.

"I know the World Cup is around the corner but in 19 days' time we play Scotland and that's our focus," Borthwick said.

"I'm delighted for Eddie that he is coaching his home country. The day that I was announced as England head coach he sent me a message wishing me the very best and this morning (Monday), I sent him a message wishing him the very best.

"Every England game matters, that's where my focus is."

Borthwick stressed that all England's focus is on the 2023 Six Nations, not the World Cup

When asked if he had preferred Jones to take another role, Borthwick responded: "Nothing to do with me, my job is to coach the England rugby team.

"I've talked about the team we wish to build. Every England supporter wants to see an England team that plays with courage and fight in every single contest and that finds a way to win. It's our job to coach that team."

Borthwick worked under predecessor Eddie Jones for eight years (Japan 2012-2015, England 2015-2020)

With Saracens playmaker Farrell currently serving a ban for a high tackle, and the fact Borthwick named England prop Ellis Genge as his Leicester Tigers captain, and Courtney Lawes captained England ahead of Farrell towards the end of Jones' reign, there were some suggestions Borthwick would name a captain other than Farrell.

Speaking to Sky Sports, England's head coach revealed it was an easy decision, however.

"With a decision such as that, it's a decision you put a lot of consideration into, because that's what supporters of the England team deserve," Borthwick told Sky Sports at Twickenham.

"The decision to go for Owen was straightforward. In the sense that he is a fantastic player, and an incredible leader, who has the respect of every single one of the players.

Farrell will lead England as captain under Borthwick, with the head coach saying it was 'a straightforward decision'

"What does the team and supporters deserve? The best decision you can make. The leadership team of three, with Owen as captain, supported by Ellis [Genge] and Courtney [Lawes] as vice-captains, are three world-class players, three brilliant leaders and great men.

"A real blend of personalities and strengths."

But the nature of Farrell's high tackle on Gloucester's Jack Clement is the latest example of his suspect technique and has not gone unnoticed by Borthwick and his number two Kevin Sinfield, the defence coach.

"Right across the sport we know we need to change. Owen fully accepts he needs to change and is willing to work extremely hard at it," Borthwick said.

"Anybody who worked with me at Leicester will know how hard we went after tackle height. I think for the pair of us, and the coaching team, we believe it's the best way to tackle.

"We will work hard right from day one on tackle height within our squad. We are not shying away from the fact that the game has to change. Our elite players will need to make some adjustments."

Borthwick was hired as England head coach on December 19, with the 2023 Rugby World Cup beginning in September

"England need courage, confidence and fight"

England have just 19 days until they face a Scotland side they have not beaten at Twickenham since 2017 and Borthwick faces the challenge of rebuilding belief and direction after the troubled autumn that ended Jones' reign.

With time limited and foundations needing to be laid, the game plan will initially be simplified in the quest to revive fortunes.

"As an England supporter watching those autumn series games I was gutted," Borthwick said.

"The reality is that in the autumn series, when the pressure came on and things went wrong, or got challenged, the team did not have the clarity to move forward and that's a point the players have said to me many times.

"The players need clarity on how they're going to play. They need to have the courage to play to their strengths on the field and fight in every single contest.

"We will make tactical changes, we will improve tactically over a period of time, but fundamentally we need to go out onto that field against a Scotland team coming here with a lot of confidence and we need to fight.

"I'm not going to be a coach who sits here and starts talking about time, or injuries, or availability. I have got the opportunity to coach the England rugby team.

"I have got some fantastic players who are desperate to do well, desperate to build a team that we can all be proud of."