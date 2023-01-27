Six Nations 2023: Elliot Daly ruled out for England with hamstring injury | Sidelined for three months

Elliot Daly has withdrawn from England's training squad with a hamstring injury

Elliot Daly has been ruled out of England's Six Nations campaign with a hamstring injury, his club Saracens have confirmed.

Daly had already withdrawn from new head coach Steve Borthwick's training camp earlier this week, but it has now been revealed he will be sidelined for three months and miss all of the tournament.

In a short statement, Saracens said: "Elliot Daly suffered a hamstring injury in the Heineken Champions Cup match against Edinburgh.

"It is estimated he will return to action in around 12 weeks.

"We're all behind you, Elliot!"

Jamie Blamire and Ollie Lawrence had been called into England's squad earlier this week to replace Jamie George and Daly.

The withdrawal of Daly is the latest in a long list of injury worries for Borthwick, with Courtney Lawes, Jamie George, and George McGuigan all doubts for England's Six Nations opener against Scotland after withdrawing from the training camp.

Lawes limped off in the 29th minute of Northampton's 31-13 defeat to La Rochelle in the Heineken Champions Cup with a calf injury, while McGuigan is out with a knee injury.

George had also been withdrawn from the squad with a concussion following a high tackle on Luke Crosbie which resulted in a head-on-head collision.